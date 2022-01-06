xml:space="preserve">
House fire on Bunche Street in Annapolis displaces 10 people, including four children, and dog

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Jan 06, 2022 3:10 PM

A house fire in Annapolis displaced 10 people, including four children, and a dog Wednesday night, the Annapolis Fire Department said.

Around 50 firefighters arrived at 7 p.m. to 6 Bunche St. where heavy fire burned through the roof and rear of a two-story, single-family home, according to a news release. It took firefighters 50 minutes to extinguish the flames with assistance from Anne Arundel County and Naval Academy firefighters. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Annapolis Fire Explosive Services Unit and is believed to have started in the exterior rear deck. The estimated cost of damages is undetermined.

The American Red Cross and the county Crisis Response Team is assisting six adults, four children and a dog that were displaced by the fire.

A house fire on Bunche Street in Annapolis displaced 10 people, including four children, and a dog Wednesday night, the Annapolis Fire Department said. (Charles W. Cadle Jr)
