Anne Arundel Fire Department investigating alleged arson at Forest Hill Drive vacant home

Firefighters from four area fire departments responded to a fire at a vacant house on the 600 block of Forest Hill Drive Friday, which is being investigated as arson, the Anne Arundel Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the one-story home around 1:30 p.m. after staff from Anne Arundel County Parks and Recreation reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of a single-story home. The property is on the grounds of Anne Arundel County Parks and Recreation Quiet Waters Retreat in an area without public water about a half-mile off the road.
The limited access allowed for only one engine to access the property. Firefighters had to carry all equipment to the scene where the fire was coming from the basement, first floor and attic, the department said.
There were also reports of two juveniles possibly trapped inside the home but a search determined the house was vacant.
There were no injuries reported.
Members of the Anne Arundel Fire Department, Annapolis Fire Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis Fire Department, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department responded to the two-alarm fire.
It took 90 minutes to bring the fire under control. A total of 76 firefighters responded to the incident.