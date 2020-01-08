Annapolis police are investigating two possibly accidental drownings after a woman’s body was recovered from Weems Creek Sunday and a man’s body was recovered from Back Creek Monday.
Police identified the persons Wednesday as Crownsville resident Betty Koehlerschmidt, 54, and Annapolis resident Daniel Reardon, 72. Koehlerschmidt had been reported missing on Jan. 4, Anne Arundel County police said Wednesday.
The remains of Reardon and Koehlerschmidt were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the final cause and manner of death. Preliminary investigations indicated both incidents were accidental drownings.
Officers arrived at 11:22 a.m. Monday to the 600 block of State Street to check on the welfare of Reardon, who lives in the area, police said. Officers determined Reardon may have fallen into the water over the weekend. Reardon’s body was then removed from the creek with the help of the Anne Arundel County Dive Team and the Annapolis Harbormaster.
At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police recovered the body of Crownsville resident Betty Koehlerschmidt, 54, after responding to reports of a body on the shoreline of Weems Creek near the 300 block of Dewey Drive, Annapolis police said Wednesday.