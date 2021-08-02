Judge denies Dock Street Bar and Grill lawsuit against city of Annapolis over outdoor dining area

Chris Buck, an attorney representing Dock Street Enterprises Inc., said the city is unfairly treating restaurant owners and staff based on location. Buck said the restaurant was told its designated recovery area zone is a “public safety issue” since cars can’t travel both directions as normal. After Morris denied its lawsuit, the restaurant asked the city for a few more feet for its designated zone so staff don’t have to take away tables and lose valuable tips. Buck said he’s waiting to hear back.