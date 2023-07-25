Annapolis Harbormaster receives $225,000 in state grants for water access projects

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Annapolis Harbormaster obtained $225,000 in state grant funding to improve water accessibility at three locations in the city.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources provided the money — three $75,000 grants — from the Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund to pay for the engineering, design and dredging at the following locations:

Fourth Street - A grant will pay for the engineering and design process for a failing fixed, wooden pier located on Back Creek in Eastport. City engineers will use the money to evaluate the pier for repair and improvement or replacement.

Shipwright Street - A second grant will go toward the engineering and design of a failing bulkhead and floating dock accessible via a gangway on Spa Creek.

Hawkins Cove - The city plans to spend a $75,000 grant to dredge a channel to provide access to the pier ina secluded and mostly unused stretch of Spa Creek, as part of the larger improvements in the area.

“The city is very grateful to the Department of Natural Resources for their continued funding toward improving boater access in city waterways,” Annapolis Harbormaster Beth Bellis said.

The city will apply for additional grant funds to pay for construction.

The Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund, established in 1966, funds projects which improve and promote the recreational and commercial capabilities, conditions and safety of Maryland’s waterways for the benefit of the general boating public.

Revenues for this fund are primarily obtained from the one-time 5% excise tax paid from purchasing and titling boats in the state. Since its inception, the Waterway Improvement Fund has provided more than $330 million for over 4,600 projects at more than 300 public boating access sites.

Mayor Gavin Buckley floated the idea of dredging Hawkins Cove in 2020 when the city labeled it as a “top priority” in improving public access to waterways but found it to be an expensive endeavor that was never considered formally.

The city has had an easement to use the cove since 1990, according to the Annapolis City website. A small dock there is city-owned, and the most-accessible path is across land owned by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis. The pier is located near the housing authority headquarters and the Harbour House and Eastport Terrace communities.

Up until now, Bellis said dredging the channel was “not on the radar” until a year ago because they were not aware that it was an area that could be dredged.

As the channel currently stands, the sediment that has built up over time prevents boats from reaching the surrounding 100 yards of the current pier.

Dredging the channel in the cove will open “tons of possibilities,” Bellis said.

The city has taken several steps to improve the city’s overall waterway management and access. The fiscal 2024 capital budget and capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2025 through 2029, includes improvement projects on Sixth Street, Amos Garrett Boulevard, Cheston Avenue and Conduit and Thompson streets.

Bellis said that the mayor is considering options for building an access point “of some sort” on the west side of the base of the Eastport bridge as well as as an electric ferry.

The electric ferry proposal was one of the first ideas Buckley unveiled in the the early months of his second term. Earlier this year, the city received $2.9 million in U.S. Department of Transportation funds to help buy two battery-powered electric vessels, charging equipment and dock improvements. The proposed ferry would carry back and forth between City Dock and the 5th Street pier in Eastport.

Currently, there are just two public boat launching ramp facilities in Annapolis, located at Truxtun Park and Tucker Street.

Water access has been a hot-button issue in the city for several years.

In March, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge ruled that residents of the Blue Heron Cove condominiums cannot block the public from accessing Spa Creek in their community. The ruling by Judge Elizabeth S. Morris assures residents can use a five-foot-wide path running from Boucher Avenue in Eastport to Wells Cove, as well as public access to get in and out of the water.