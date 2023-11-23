Citing uptick in violence, Annapolis Police launch new unit, crime suppression plan

Annapolis Police have launched a new unit as part of a response to what they described as a “recent uptick in violence” in the city.

A department spokesperson said Wednesday that the Special Enforcement Action Team, announced last week as part of a crime suppression plan, will prioritize serving arrest warrants for violent crimes and investigate “specific offenders” with a record of violent offenses.

Through those arrests, the new unit’s aim is to investigate “ongoing criminal plans,” said spokesperson Bernie Bennett, who cited thefts of autos and catalytic converters as coordinated offenses they might find. It’s unclear whether the policing initiative will require new funding.

Some specialized police units, such as Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force and the Memphis unit responsible for the killing of Tyre Nichols, have exploded into controversy by employing what critics say are overly aggressive tactics that damage community trust.

The new Annapolis unit will be “directly supervised” by the department’s three captains, who will “conduct daily inspections of the units” involved in the crime plan, according to a police department news release.

“This action will ensure compliance and ensure that we are making necessary adjustments to this phase of the crime plan as we remove more violent criminals from the streets,” the release said.

The city’s police chief, Ed Jackson, said in a statement that the new unit comes as Annapolis officers are confronting what he calls a “crime wave.” The department has responded to nine homicides this year, as well as 21 nonfatal shootings and 32 shots fired reports. Last year, Annapolis Police only handled one homicide.

A shooting in June on Paddington Place that resulted in the deaths of three people contributed to that uptick. Another factor driving crime, including a 20% increase in gun violence since last year, is the number of incidents involving young people, Jackson said earlier this month.

“We work hard to keep the capital city safe, and we strive to make it a beautiful place in which we all can live, work, and enjoy in peace,” Jackson said.

Over the summer, the department announced a summer crime initiative, saying police would increase their presence in certain “areas affected by violence.” Two people were killed, on the same block, over the summer initiative.

A recent poll of Anne Arundel County residents listed crime as one of the area’s most pressing challenges.

Approximately 36% of the 586 county residents who responded to the survey conducted in the last week of October cited crime as a top concern. The poll was conducted by Anne Arundel Community College and the Center for the Study of Local Issues.