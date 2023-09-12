Annapolis suffers two homicides during eight-week summer crime plan, all other crimes down, police data shows

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With his “really, really big heart,” Tre’on Hunt was a protector of his family.

“He always had to be the big brother,” said Diesha Contee, Hunt’s aunt, “no matter what.”

Having moved to Glen Burnie from the city where he grew up, Hunt returned to Annapolis on Friday for a job. He was scheduled to help clean the Naval Academy’s football stadium over the weekend as the team played its first home game.

Hunt, a senior at the Phoenix Academy was shot and killed Friday afternoon between two town home buildings in the Bywater Mutual Homes community. He had just turned 18 in July, Contee said.

“This was so unexpected,” Contee said, adding the loss has been traumatizing. “The whole situation has done something to us.”

Hunt was the second teenager killed in Annapolis since July 14, when the Annapolis Police Department initiated its summer crime plan — an eight-week program largely based on increasing officer presence in “areas affected by violence.” On July 27, Robert Clark, a 16-year-old from Annapolis, and a 17-year-old also were shot at Bywater. Clark died from his injuries, while the 17-year-old was taken to a shock trauma center.

Both killings occurred on the same block. Police have not said whether the shootings might be related.

Police Chief Ed Jackson has been hesitant to specify where his officers would be deployed over the summer, out of precaution for his staff and their investigations. Jackson did say, however, that while Bywater was “out of the [crime plan’s] deployment zone,” police have focused on it this summer, just not as intensely.

Jackson said the subsidized housing community employs off-duty police officers as security. The real estate company that operates the homes, Quantum Real Estate Management, did not respond to questions about its safety measures. The circumstances surrounding Hunt’s death – a single shot to the back of the head – were different than other shootings throughout the city, according to the chief.

Whereas Hunt was killed by a single bullet, Jackson said his officers have been focused on areas where shootings have involved “spraying” gunfire that endangers more people.

“I’m not making excuses,” Jackson said. “We did have coverage at Bywater, but it was not the same coverage.”

The Annapolis summer crime plan was set in motion earlier this year as Maryland’s capital city experienced an unusual spike in shootings.

According to publicly available gun violence data from the Annapolis Police Department, with the exception of May, monthly shootings between January and July all outpaced the monthly average between those same months across the past five years. The number of homicides this year – when the plan began, and now nine – is the most Annapolis has incurred since 2016.

The summer crime plan also came at a time of increased rates of other types of crime, at least compared to 2022. Department spokesperson Bernie Bennett said the plan sought to address “areas with the highest concentration of part one crimes,” offenses the department reports to the Maryland State Police and the FBI. These include homicides, robberies, burglaries, rapes, serious assaults and thefts.

Through July 14, nearly every type of part-one offense had increased when compared to the same time period in 2022; the only exception was aggravated assault cases.

In the eight weeks since the crime plan began, rates of every part-one offense have decreased with the exception of homicides. Eight-week averages were calculated using the number of offenses across eight-week periods before July 14: Jan. 27 through March 23, March 24 through May 18 and May 19 through July 13.

Between July 14 and Friday, there were 16 aggravated assaults in Annapolis, compared to an eight-week average of 23.5 cases.

There were 10 burglaries compared to a 16-case average throughout the rest of the year.

There were no rapes reported during the eight-week time period, whereas the eight-week average was two.

Seven robberies were reported, compared to a 9.5 average throughout 2023.

The average number of homicides during eight-week periods in 2023 was two, matching the caseload experienced during the summer crime plan.

Additionally, all kinds of thefts experienced a significant decrease in the weeks since the police department began its crime plan. Including motor vehicle theft, there were seven cases of larceny reported across the eight-week period. Before the plan began, there were 503, according to police crime data.

“I think that we suppressed it,” Jackson said. “When the officers are out there, it takes away opportunity.”

Annapolis crime data before 2022 is not available through the city’s map resource and the police department declined a Public Information Act request, stating that it did not have the data available and was not obligated to produce a new document or spreadsheet.

Older crime data is available to review through the LexisNexis Community Crime Map but cannot be extracted for analysis, a company spokesperson said.

At Monday’s Annapolis City Council meeting, the first since Clark and Hunt were killed, Mayor Gavin Buckley acknowledged the tragic loss of life.

“It has to stop,” Buckley said of the gun violence in the city. “Parents and friends, we need your help. If you need help, please reach out.”

In an email Aug. 29 to local officials, Jackson signaled his intent to continue the crime plan strategy “until [he is] convinced that it is no longer needed.”

In addition to increasing office presence in certain areas, the crime plan includes serving warrants and locating illegal firearms. To make up for staffing levels presently beneath the budgeted amount – an issue Jackson has spoken to publicly – the department created volunteer overtime shifts for officers. Department spokesperson Bernie Bennett described the plan as police “using our existing force in a different way.”

Jackson has asked the city for the resources to conduct a workload study to determine the number of police officers needed in Annapolis.

Bennett said Monday that all available shifts were occupied during the summer crime plan, which calculated an overtime cost of approximately $73,000. Those funds came from the department’s discretionary budget, money already set aside for overtime, Bennett said.

Fall and winter crime plans have not been outlined yet, Jackson said, and neither have cost estimates. The chief said that those details will be made public when calculated.

“The taxpayer has a right to know,” Jackson said.