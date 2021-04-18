Anne Arundel Health officials reckon with crack pipe distribution after meeting with community leaders

April 6 was the first day AA Power offered smoking kits in Annapolis — Pyrex glass stems, copper wool, rubber tips and other supplies used to smoke crack, meth and other drugs. Such kits are part of the range of equipment being handed out in the region by AA Power and other programs to help reduce the spread of diseases like hepatitis C, HIV and COVID-19 among people who use drugs, some of whom aren’t ready to enter drug treatment.