On Maryland’s 158th anniversary of emancipation, Annapolis recognized as slave port “site of memory”

County Executive Steuart Pittman, Mayor Gavin Buckley, local elected officials, and community leaders gathered to officially designate the City of Annapolis as a Site of Memory recognized by the United Nations Science Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Middle Passage Ceremonies, and Port Markers Project, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Residents, local leaders and politicians crowded the church pews and walls of Asbury United Methodist Church in Annapolis Tuesday to recognize the city’s history as a slave port.

The standing-room-only event, held on the 158th anniversary of emancipation in Maryland, was a celebration of Annapolis being designated as a “Site of Memory,” one of five locations in Maryland and 42 across the United States where enslaved Africans first arrived in the Americas.

Advertisement

The Annapolis Port Marker Committee, chaired by Janice Hayes-Williams, a historian and activist, undertook the endeavor with help from the Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Marker’s Project. The Port Marker Project, founded by Ann Chinn, has identified the 42 Middle Passage ports, including Maryland locations in Annapolis, Hollywood, Oxford, Baltimore, and Londontowne. The designation was endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which first designated the city as a former slave port in 2019.

“This marker is proof that we [Black people] didn’t just show up here, we were brought here from somewhere,” said Annapolis Del. Shaneka Henson. “Our story doesn’t start in slavery.”

Advertisement

For Chanel Compton, director of the Banneker Douglas Museum and Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture, this marker will be a reminder of her’s and so many other’s ancestors who came here against their will and still persevered.

“This marker recognizes a spirit of resistance, they resisted in Africa they resisted once in America and without their survival none of us would be here,” Compton said. " I recognize everyone in this room as agents of change and coming together to preserve this history is a step in that direction.”

Hayes-Williams has championed other projects highlighting the county’s ignominious past, such as a memorial honoring more than 1,700 people buried at Crownsville Hospital Center. She credited Chinn with helping get the port marker project started and noted its completion coming on Nov. 1, 158 years after Maryland issued a new state constitution in 1864 that freed Maryland’s enslaved population. Maryland was one of the earliest states to abolish slavery, a full year ahead of the 13th Amendment.

“I’m so happy to see this day,” Hayes-Williams said.

A choir and drum section performed throughout the event, interspersed with remarks from County Executive Steuart Pittman and Mayor Gavin Buckley. It was Pittman and Buckley who wasted little time , in taking the petition set forth by The Middle Passage Ceremonies and Port Markers Project and making sure it was recognized as soon as possible.

“We are very proud to put our best foot forward here in Annapolis by making sure to acknowledge our past even if it is a difficult truth,” Pittman said. “We want to heal, and we cannot understand our country if we don’t first understand our origins.”

Near the end of the two-hour event everyone in attendance rose to their feet to sing Amazing Grace. As a prop site marker was unveiled —

the permanent marker will eventually be placed at City Dock in downtown Annapolis —the words of Amazing Grace echoed off the church rafters.

Advertisement

“Through many dangers, toils, and snares/I have already come/This grace that brought me safe thus far/And grace will lead me home.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >