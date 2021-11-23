Annapolis police investigating after 28-year-old man dies in collision on Tyler Avenue

An Annapolis man died Thursday after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a parked car and overturned, Annapolis police said.
Annapolis police said a preliminary investigation determined Samuel Cantarero-Mendoza, 28, was the passenger in a Honda Accord traveling southbound on Tyler Avenue when it hit a parked car around 5:36 p.m. on the 1100 block of Tyler Ave.
Cantarero-Mendoza suffered fatal injuries from the collision and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the car was trapped when the car overturned but was not injured, police said. Police have not identified the driver.
Police are still investigating the collision and ask anyone with information to contact Officer Ko at 410-268-9000 or bpjko@annapolis.gov.