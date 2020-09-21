Annapolis man sentenced to 10 years after breaking into home he previously was charged with trying to burglarize

An Annapolis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised probation for a burglary at an Annapolis home he had previously been charged for trying to break into on a different occasion, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said.
“The last place anyone should feel unsafe is in their own home,” Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement. “King compromised their quality of life and because of that, he will spend several years in prison for his crimes. I hope this verdict provides the families with some peace of mind. Additionally, if you think someone is in your home, please don’t confront them. Exit the residence and call 911 immediately.”
Anne Arundel County police responded to Silopanna Road in Annapolis after a female said her purse and money were missing from her home, which was equipped with a security video camera, the State’s Attorney’s Office press release said. Damien King, 34, was shown on video lurking outside the house and looking through the kitchen windows.
He broke into the home and stole property. The victim recognized King because he had knocked on her door and asked for work before several times, the release said. He was previously charged with attempted burglary of the same home on Nov. 2, 2018, and six days prior to that had been released from jail after being convicted of burglarizing a nearby residence on Spa Drive.
In that burglary, a homeowner arrived to his house in the 100 block of Spa Drive and saw his side door was not secure and entered his residence, the release states. He then heard the sounds of footsteps coming up from the basement, and as he walked closer saw an intruder, who he later identified as King.
King ran out of the house and the homeowner chased King as he fled toward Boxwood Road, the release said. As Kind was running, the homeowner said King reach into his sweatshirt and throw a handheld radio that belonged to the homeowner on the ground.
King pleaded guilty to the burglary on Spa Road pursuant to a plea agreement that also resolved the attempted burglary case and was sentenced to 10 years in prison suspending all but 18 months, and five years of supervised probation, according to the release. Conditions of the probation were that he have no contact with the victims and to stay away from both their residences.