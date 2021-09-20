Car drives into Buddy’s Crab and Ribs Monday morning, driver sustained minor injury

A car drove into the front of Buddy’s Crab and Ribs around 8 a.m. Monday, causing minor injury to the driver and closing the restaurant for the day, Annapolis police said.
Main Street was temporarily closed after the car crashed into 108 Main St. The structural damage to the building is unknown as of Monday afternoon.
“We are grateful that there were no serious injuries this morning, as a car crashed into our building,” Buddy’s Crab and Ribs posted on Facebook. “We will be closed today and tomorrow while we repair the damage.”