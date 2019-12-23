The Saturday dance floor at Pusser’s Caribbean Grille transformed into Santa’s workshop Sunday during its annual Breakfast with Santa in Annapolis.
For former and current staff at Pusser’s, the holiday event is more than an opportunity to take free photos with the big man – it’s a family reunion.
“A lot of people that work for us over the years started having children and starting saying how it was hard to get into the mall and the lines and how expensive it was to go to other places,” said Chris Townsend, director of food and beverage.
Townsend was inspired to create an event four years ago where patrons and staff members could get a free photo of their children with Santa without the hassle of waiting in long lines. He added a cookie decorating station and a game room so kids can play while their parents catch up with family and friends.
When Michael Conley was serving tables at Pusser’s seven years ago, many staff members were single. Now, most are married with kids.
Conley may not be the real Santa Claus, but he plays one every December. Once Conley moved to Florida to run another Pusser’s, the Annapolis restaurant started flying him back to Maryland for the occasion.
“It’s tradition,” Townsend said.
Sitting on a couch on an adorned platform decked out for a photoshoot, Conley points out the people he’s worked with over the years. One employee just became a U.S. citizen, another employee turned 21, one former bartender has a second child on the way.
Nine boys, all children of former and current bartenders, climb in Conley’s lap for a photo with Santa.
“It’s surreal working here so long, being here until 2 in the morning some nights and now seeing the kids run around,” said Jim Lepley, Annapolis resident and former bartender.
A girl ran up and hugged Santa. “Tell your dad Santa says hi,” Conley said. Although she doesn’t know it, Santa is her godfather. Conley gets the opportunity to see his family when Pusser’s flies him back to Maryland.
But it isn’t always easy being Santa. During Saturday’s Breakfast with Santa, a girl told Conley that her parents are getting divorced.
“I was like, this is beyond Santa,” a tearful Conley said. “I told her everything would be OK. That was the one that hit me the hardest.”
Employees dressed as elves take photos and print them out minutes later. Photos are then delivered to patron’s tables. Children can also fill out a letter to Santa that they then place in his letterbox. Without an hours-long wait to see Santa, skittish children have time to warm up to him.
“It’s a great way to get picture with Santa without paying $40 at the mall,” said patron Enita Moore. “Plus, it’s a warm environment. Since the kids are able to play in here, they’re not scared to go sit with him, so that’s really nice.”
In a side room off the main dining area where patrons feast on a breakfast buffet, children smeared with blue and red icing run their newly designed cookies back to their tables. Other kids play with holiday-themed toys while their parents chat with family and friends. Families spend around two hours hanging out at the restaurant while their children play, Townsend said.
“It’s all about family,” Conley said.