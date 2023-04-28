Annapolis baker’s Taylor Swift cookies are a hit with neighbors as pop star’s East Coast visit nears

When Kim Haggard was asked by a friend to create Taylor Swift cookies for her daughter’s birthday, Haggard was intimidated.

Haggard didn’t know “Lover” from “Reputation” much less “folklore” from “evermore.” While she likes the artist’s music and is familiar with her, she is, by no means, a Swiftie, as Swift fans refer to themselves. But she took on the task anyway for Angel Fajardo, who owns Botanas Fajardo, a Mexican restaurant on First Street in Eastport.

During the height of the pandemic Haggard, who had always been interested in cookie decorating, decided to teach herself the skill as a way to fulfill her creative side and combat her anxiety. Her cookies reached a new peak this month after Fajardo posted the Taylor Swift cookies on social media. Each cookie depicted a Taylor Swift album cover.

Swift is stopping in Philadelphia May 12 on her Eras Tour, in which she is playing songs from each album.

“The pandemic gave you a lot of time to think. Also, having busy hands helps with those anxious feelings, so it also became a way to focus on something else other than the world crashing and burning around us,” Haggard said of cookie-making.

Since 2018, Haggard has operated Fructose and Spice, which sells jam, jellies and baked goods. When she left her job teaching science at Bates Middle School to stay home with her new baby, she started whipping up jams and jellies. Once her son was old enough she kicked her business into full gear.

A completed set of Kim Haggard's Taylor Swift cookies. Haggard bakes and decorates cookies for her business Fructose and Spice. She also makes jams, jellies and other baked goods. (courtesy of Kim Haggard)

Fructose and Spice exists thanks to Maryland’s cottage food law, a statute that allows and regulates what kinds and quantities of foods people can make and sell in their own kitchens. It’s a business model that exploded in Anne Arundel County during the pandemic when people like Haggard were seeking creative ways to help and please their neighbors and generate a little extra pocket change.

She started selling at the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market in Annapolis in 2018 and added baked goods to her offerings in 2019. In 2021, she started decorating cookies.

The work is a labor of love. The cookies take days to make as she bakes them, mixes colors for words and designs, and lets each layer of icing dry before she starts on the next layer. In order to achieve the level of perfection Haggard strives for, she uses her husband’s 3D printer to create design outlines and cookie cutters. For the Swift cookies, she also used a projector to trace letters.

Kim Haggard, owner, maker and baker for her jam, jellies and baked goods business, Fructose and Spice, uses a projector to trace lettering from a Taylor Swift album to design one of her cookie creations, at her home kitchen in Annapolis on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

The cookie Haggard was most drawn to was for Swift’s “folklore” album from 2020, which features her standing in a sunlit forest. The cookie involved a layer of white, a layer of watercolor trees and the album’s name piped in black.

“I definitely have a perfectionist streak in me and so I kind of avoided doing the detail-oriented stuff for a while but then decided to go ahead and try it,” Haggard said.

Aside from Taylor Swift, Haggard enjoys incorporating the natural world into her cookies. In 2021 when the cicadas emerged in Maryland, Haggard baked cookies in the shape of the noisy winged insects. She currently has on her website a set of hexagonal cookies that fit together like puzzle pieces covered in floral designs.

Kim Haggard, owner, maker and baker for her jam, jellies and baked goods business, Fructose and Spice, uses a brush to sweep away fine pieces of dried icing used to add texture to one of her Taylor Swift album-themed cookie, at her home kitchen in Annapolis on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Monetizing creativity

Haggard was one of numerous Anne Arundel County residents who decided to explore and monetize a creative passion during the pandemic. Many of these entrepreneurs were women, she said, as were many of the customers.

Katie Flynn, an Annapolis resident, sells gourmet cookies and cookie decorating kits after coworkers and friends urged her to start a business. Flynn quit her executive assistant job, and started the business full-time in July 2021 under the title Cookie Jar Kits.

“Emotionally, I’m way more fulfilled,” Flynn said. “It was really being at home and wanting to have that sense of community and creative interaction that propelled me forward into turning it from a hobby into a business.”

Haggard said she makes sure to reinvest in the community she and Flynn are now deeply involved in.

She buys local ingredients at the farmers market whenever possible and donates 5% of her proceeds each month to a different local organization, such as Annapolis Light House and Anne Arundel County Public Library.

Kim Haggard, owner, maker and baker for her jam, jellies and baked goods business, Fructose and Spice, uses a watercolor painting technique with food coloring to decorate a Taylor Swift album-themed cookie, at her home kitchen in Annapolis on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

“I really like the idea of supporting local and keeping the money more in the food chain and making sure farmers get paid what they deserve rather than just a tiny little fraction of your cost at the supermarket,” Haggard said. “The community gives a lot to me by supporting my business and then I try to then spread some of that back into the community.”

Haggard’s local focus and philanthropic attitude is not uncommon in the Anne Arundel cottage food space. She’s collaborated several times with Tom Giancola, a baker who converted his basement into a quasi-commercial bakery during the pandemic.

Giancola started out baking as a hobby while working his IT job for the U.S. Department of Labor. When the pandemic hit, he and his wife, Melinda, who is an economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, decided to make bread for friends and neighbors and leave the loaves at their doorsteps in the spring of 2020. Soon, neighbors were asking to pay for the bread.

“It was the weirdest ding dong ditch ever,” Tom Giancola said, referring to the children’s prank of ringing doorbells and running away.

In July 2020 they started selling their bread under cottage food law at the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market, where Giancola met Haggard.

Kim Haggard, owner, maker and baker for her jam, jellies and baked goods business, Fructose and Spice, shows off a selection of her Taylor Swift album-themed cookie, while describing some of the techniques used to achieve her results, at her home kitchen in Annapolis on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Together they could make pastries, Pop-Tarts and a traditional Jewish delicacy called hamantaschen, a cookie shaped like a tri-corner hat modeled after the hat worn by Haman, a villain from the Jewish holiday of Purim. During the holiday this year and last Haggard and Giancola donated their earnings to the food service organization World Central Kitchen.

Giancola, whose business with his wife is named Makeathe (pronounced like make-a-the), said he never imagined his life would turn out this way. He was on an executive development track in his work when the pandemic struck and he realized baking, selling and giving bread was more fulfilling.

“I felt like this almost magnetic pull to say I don’t want to climb the corporate ladder anymore. I want to do something tactile. I want to do something that is not going to necessarily be as prestigious but feels really, really significant and something that I can just be proud of doing every day,” Giancola said. “That became a calling for me.”

‘Cottage food hub’

As Giancola also discovered the cottage food world, he found how restrictive the laws around it are. After meeting Del. Mark Chang’s chief of staff selling bread, Giancola got connected with the Glen Burnie Democrat and explained to Chang that there was a salary cap on cottage foods that limited vendors to only being able to make $25,000 a year. Chang sponsored a bill in 2021 to raise that cap.

Kim Haggard, owner, maker and baker for her jam, jellies and baked goods business, Fructose and Spice, shows off one of her completed Taylor Swift album-themed cookie, complete with package and bow, at her home kitchen in Annapolis on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

While the bill didn’t go far that year the team brought it back last year, aided by a bipartisan group of Anne Arundel legislators who signed on as co-sponsors.

The legislation, which passed the House and Senate unanimously, Giancola said, raised the annual salary cap from $25,000 to $50,000. Giancola said he plans to propose another bill soon to raise the cap even higher.

In late 2020, Giancola worked with Anne Arundel County Council member Lisa Rodvien, an Annapolis Democrat, to pass local legislation permitting cottage foods as a home occupation.

“Anne Arundel just is uniquely positioned as this really strong, dedicated cottage food hub,” Giancola said.

Part of the reason this kind of business can thrive in the county, Giancola said, is because Anne Arundel has one of the only year-round farmers markets in the state. This allows cottage food sellers to make a stable, annual profit on their wares.

Kim Haggard, owner, maker and baker for her jam, jellies and baked goods business, Fructose and Spice, uses a watercolor painting technique with food coloring to decorate a Taylor Swift album-themed cookie, at her home kitchen in Annapolis on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

The county is a unique place for small businesses, Flynn said. There’s no specific metric or law she can point to, she said. It’s just an attitude.

“There’s definitely just this feeling of wanting to share and support these small businesses,” Flynn said.

As the county surpasses three years since the pandemic began, there’s no sign that Haggard, Giancola and Flynn will stop their newfound passions. All three agree that the need for community and creativity during a time of such isolation led them to the fulfilling careers they currently enjoy. Now, if only the cost of butter would go down.