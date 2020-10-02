Around 75% of Anne Arundel residents have completed 2020 census ahead of Monday deadline

Residents have through Monday to complete the U.S. Census decennial population survey, three weeks earlier than expected after an announcement by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Monday that the census will end Oct. 5.
So far, about 75% of households in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis, have so far completed the 2020 census, according to census data.
To complete the survey, go to www.2020census.gov.
The announcement came days after a federal judge in California blocked the Trump administration from ending the count Sept. 30. Civil rights groups have been pushing for a longer timeline, saying the nation is at risk of inaccurate data and a massive undercount of communities of color.
The U.S. Census Bureau, which is in the U.S. Department of Commerce, is constitutionally required to count all people — both citizens and non-citizens — every ten years. The census is one of the federal government’s most massive undertakings. Its results guide billions of dollars in federal funding for new schools, roads, hospitals and major social programs like Medicaid. It even helps redraw congressional, state and local district boundaries.
“It means funding for important things our community needs — educational opportunities, health care, roads, transportation, federal, state, and local representation and more,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said this week. “We’ve got just a few days left. So please, please fill out the census.”
In Annapolis, about 68% of households have self-responded, just short of the 69% response rate the city had in 2010. Across Anne Arundel County, 76% of residents have been counted. The county’s 2010 final response rate was 73%.
Census data doesn’t identify the exact number of county residents that have been counted.
The county currently has the sixth-highest response rate in the state, census data shows. Montgomery, Harford, Frederick, Howard and Carroll counties have also gotten a greater than 75% response rate.
In Baltimore, about 56% of households have self-responded. Census workers have gone door-to-door in areas of the city where less than half of residents have responded in recent weeks.
City and county officials have been doing outreach for more than a year by phone, text, email, radio, multilingual flyers and other means to get residents counted, said Harry Freeman, who chairs the Anne Arundel County Complete Count Committee.
Freeman said his team has made sure to focus on vulnerable populations like those living at or below the poverty line, immigrants, non-English speakers, veterans and people with disabilities.
This is the first census in history that utilized an online option, said Freeman, who had a “lofty goal of cracking 90%" response rate. “Clearly, we didn’t get there,” he said.
“I am proud of the work we’ve done,” Freeman added, “but as we say in the Army, ‘Always improve your foxhole.' Until we have a 100% response rate, we still have work to do.”
In Annapolis, the most responsive tract within the city limits is Ward 2, with 76.6% of residents responding so far. Downtown Annapolis has the worst, tallying just 55.2%. Just outside the city in the 21403 ZIP code, two tracts have 78.4% and 81% response rates.