Anne Arundel Animal Care & Control resuming normal hours Saturday by appointment only

Anne Arundel County’s Animal Care and Control facility will open back up for business Saturday with one caveat: their services will be available by appointment only.
The news of the shelter in Millersville opening follows Gov. Larry Hogan’s easing of restrictions Wednesday related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Hogan’s order allowed animal shelters to reopen, but gave counties the authority to reopen at different speeds.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a day later the county, along with some of its neighbors, would reopen more slowly. But, he said animal shelters could start back up provided they followed the governor’s guidelines, which strongly encouraged curbside pickup and delivery only at retail shops, which included animal adoption shelters.
The county animal shelter, located at 411 Maxwell Frye Road, will begin following its normal schedule Saturday. It will open at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The facility had on April 1 postponed adoptions, euthanasia, micro chipping and taking in owner-surrendered animals. They kept performing critical functions like caring for the animals already in their custody, handling calls related to animals and public safety and investigating animal cruelty.
Staff will limit the number of people in the building during visits. If someone must enter the building, shelter staff will take their temperature. Visitors are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines inside and outside, the animal shelter announced.
The shelter will still not offer some services, including tours, community education programs, visits just to look at animals or microchip clinics. Donations will not be accepted save for pet food, litter, leashes, collars or carriers.
Animal Care and Control asked for the public’s patience as staff try to figure out how to navigate “uncharted waters.”
Live virtual tours are still available online via Facebook from time to time. Viewers can see the animals and ask questions when online tours are available.