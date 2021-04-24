Annapolis apartment complex fire caused by malfunctioning furnace; one person treated for minor burns

A fire at a five-story apartment complex in Annapolis was caused by a malfunctioning furnace and injured one person Friday afternoon, the Annapolis Fire Department officials said.
The patient was treated for minor burns and refused medical transport after firefighters were dispatched at 12:41 p.m. and first arriving units saw the garden-style complex on Americana Circle had smoke coming from the back of the building, according to a news release. They extinguished a fire in the basement apartment furnace room coming from a gas leak.
The gas was shut off and the building was evacuated.
It took about 60 firefighters about 25 minutes to control the fire. The Anne Arundel County and Naval District Washington Fire Departments assisted the Annapolis Fire Department.
Investigators from the Annapolis Fire and Explosives Services and Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators determined the fire, which caused approximately $50,000 in damage, to be accidental.