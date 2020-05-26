Severna Park American Legion sends goods to seniors, sailors aboard USS Roosevelt, USS Nimitz

Normally members of the Severna Park American Legion go to FutureCare in Arnold each month to play bingo with residents, but that stopped when the pandemic began.
Ann Marie Peterson said they don’t want residents, particularly veterans there, to think they have been forgotten so the chapter prepared and dropped off 38 care bags with toiletries and snacks last week.
Nine care boxes were also packed up and shipped to military members: five to the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt and four to the U.S.S. Nimitz. A 10th was sent to the husband of an auxiliary member who is in Afghanistan as a contractor. The care packages include toiletries and snacks — gum, soap, tooth paste, granola bars, anything folks might find useful, Peterson said.
Post 175, its auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion, as well as a group of students from Severna Park Middle School collected items for this most recent round of care packages and boxes. On May 12, the group finished boxing and bagging items for delivery while working in the legion’s outdoor tiki bar, with masks on.
“Excitement was in the air, giving back to somebody who is probably worse off than we are,” Peterson said. “At least we can go to the grocery store. They can’t even go to the grocery store.”
Janis Milman’s daughter Lt. Kristina Clemons is a helicopter pilot on the U.S.S. Roosevelt, and agreed to help pass out the packages to her shipmates. The ship recently had to stay in Guam while sailors aboard were quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic following its commander Naval Academy grad Capt. Brett Crozier being fired after voicing concerns about COVID-19 spreading on the ship.
Milman said she isn’t sure when the crew will receive the packages — but she does think they will be appreciated.
“I sent her some little candies to stick into her flight suit in case she needs a pick me up while flying,” Milman said.
Peterson said this isn’t the first time they have shipped care packages to service members, and it won’t be their last. If you are interested in making a donation she can be reached at annmariek.peterson@gmail.com.