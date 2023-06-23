Annapolis teenager indicted in June 3 killing of young mother; charged in separate shooting the night before

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An Annapolis teenager was indicted in the killing of Amari Tydings, a 26-year-old mother and lifelong Anne Arundel County resident, was shot and killed in her home on June 3, city police said Tuesday.

Dyamonick Gray, 19, was arrested June 13, according to court records. He was indicted on June 9 for first-degree murder by a grand jury. Gray also faces two misdemeanor firearm charges, including underage firearm possession, and is currently being held without bond.

Known as “Mari” to her loved ones, Tydings lived in Anne Arundel County throughout her life. Born in Annapolis in 1997, she graduated from Annapolis High School in 2015, according to her obituary, and continued her education at Anne Arundel Community College in their Dental Assistance Program. At the time of her death, she was working as a pharmacy technician at Walgreens.

Tydings was also mother to a young daughter, who her family described as Tydings’ “greatest joy.”

Members of Tydings’ family did not respond to a request for comment.

In addition to the June 3 killing, Gray was also indicted earlier this month for attempted first- and second-degree murder in a June 2 shooting. He is facing six other charges, including first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police spokesperson Bernie Bennett said.

The two shootings were unrelated, Bennett said.

No other information on the June 2 shooting or the June 3 murder was available in court records.