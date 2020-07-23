‘We’re a family’: In his last speech before retirement, Anne Arundel police chief addresses newest recruit class

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare, who announced his retirement Tuesday night, addressed the department’s 90th recruit class in an emotional speech Thursday, attacking dissent against police departments nationwide and telling recruits that they’ve graduated into a “family.”
“We’ve heard rhetoric about the fact that we should be ashamed that we consider each other a family… it’s crap,” he said. “We’re a family. We’re a family because we bleed together because we show up and keep people safe together because we put it all on the line together.”
Altomare’s speech comes amid a national reckoning about the role of police in everyday life, including a movement to defund police departments, which was opposed by Gov. Larry Hogan.
“There’s societal problems that cause issues in this county. The cops didn’t make them, and the cops can’t fix them by themselves,” Altomare said.
Carl Snowden, Convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, said Altomare improved police and community relations during his tenure.
“Today ain’t about Tim Altomare, it is about these ladies and gentlemen in front of you, who have worked so hard to put that uniform on,” Altomare, whose retirement is effective Aug. 1, said.
After acknowledging members of the crowd, including the mothers, fathers and “sweethearts” of the recruits, Altomare began to elaborate on the sacrifices that officers make.
“Every day you have to earn your membership in this family anew,” he said. “When you put on that uniform and you pin on that badge…”
Mid-sentence, Altomare’s countenance changed, he lowered his head and began to cry.
Dabbing his face with a handkerchief, Altomare collected himself and, following applause from the audience, continued.
Fighting back tears, he instructed the recruits to look down at their department’s patch.
Altomare lost control for only a brief moment, allowing a single sob before explaining the importance of the patch he wore for over 20 years.
He implored the parents in attendance to help their son or daughter cope with the struggles of the profession, explaining that each police officer is changed, for better or worse, by the work they do.
Despite the job’s toll, Altomare described it as a noble profession and one that serves without recognition of race, religion or socioeconomic status, a stance that has been viewed as racially color blind and insensitive to the struggles of certain demographics.
“We don’t care what color someone is. We don’t care where they came from. We don’t care how much money they got. We don’t care who they love or who they pray to. We’ll bleed for them,” he said.