As Confederate statues fall, Black Lives Matter rallies around Alex Haley in Annapolis

From a slew of Confederates to the colonizers to slave traders, protesters across the nation — and the world — are tearing down statues criticized as symbols of racism, white supremacy and genocide.
A few feet from Annapolis’ waters, thousands have come to say Black Lives Matter in the last 10 days and centered around a very different kind of figure: Alex Haley.
The likeness of the author of “Roots: The Saga of an American Family” has sat at City Dock since 1999, reading to three bronze children. It memorialized both Haley and his ancestor Kunta Kinte, who was stolen as a 17-year-old from Gambia in the 18th century and brought in chains to Annapolis.
Navy Ensign Greg Holmes is a 2020 Naval Academy graduate who will soon head to San Diego for a surface warfare service assignment. He’d put together a protest that met by Haley’s memorial on Friday, then ran up Main Street as a call to justice to honor Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man shot and killed by police in Georgia while going for a run.
The running party began from approximately the same spot where Kinte and scores of other enslaved Africans were unloaded, one of the first slate trading stations in the country.
“I think this is a very deep reason as to why we wanted to start it here,” Holmes said. “We’ll continue to gather here to try to make it happen.”
Change is slow, said local rap artist and songwriter Asia Wallace, or Young Aye, who grew up in Eastport and spoke before one of the crowds gathered on Friday.
There were 1,747 Confederate symbols still standing in the United States as of February 2019, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Though the Alex Haley Kunte Kinte memorial was erected more than 20 years ago, it remains the only memorial in the United States that recognizes the “actual name and place of arrival of an enslaved African," according to the website.
“We’re starting to break down these walls,” Wallace said. “People think that change comes immediately, 40 years, 50 years. Change takes hundred of years. … It means a lot to stand in front of Alex Haley and have a protest in support of Black rights.”
Protestors have passed by other statues during the days of marches in Annapolis. Thurgood Marshall, the first black man appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, was along the route of a walk on Sunday.
But it is Haley that has been the focus.
Rylan Cole, an 18-year-old Edgewater resident, organized a rally of about 200 people around Haley on Friday evening.
“I think that memorial is neglected to be seen for what it really is, and a lot of people just go by to take pictures without realizing Alex Haley is," the recent South River High School graduate said. "I think it’s important to educate people about what happened in Annapolis as well as honor the legacies of those who have been victims of police brutality. "
Alex Sawyer, who studies Spanish education at Anne Arundel Community College, shares a kinship with Haley. He, too, knew what it meant to honor his ancestors’ legacy. Sawyer’s grandmother, Danie, was born a sharecropper in rural North Carolina in 1913.
Standing on a tall ledge in front of the crowd Friday, Sawyer acknowledged the irony that they were in what was once a slave port and standing above it.
“My favorite phrase is ‘I am my ancestor’s wildest dreams,’” Sawyer said. “That’s really what it feels like. Even 80 years ago, this wasn’t even dreamed of. Fifty years ago, we were doing the same things. My grandfather, father were out here marching (like me). It’s surreal to be able to carry that mantle while knowing the people before me, before them, weren’t able to do anything. I’m not just fighting for myself. I’m fighting for them.”
On Wednesday, protesters in Richmond, Virginia toppled an 8-foot statue of Jefferson Davis, the man who was elected the President of the Confederate States of America. It was one of several removals of similar statues in the weeks since the killing of George Floyd, and one of over 100 removed since 2017, per the SPLC.
That leaves the question of what should replace them.
Jayna Monroe, a 15-year-old rising sophomore at Severna Park, has some ideas.
“We would replace them with true Americans. Not those who fought against the country to own slaves,” Monroe said, “but real American heroes. Ruby Bridges. MLK. Malcolm X. … Real American heroes of all different races, genders, ethnicities, those who fight for equality.”
Federal government employee Michael Bertty, 40, of Pasadena can visualize other statues memorializing those brought here as slaves in other port cities.
“There are other slaves who broke free in Louisiana, Alabama, Florida,” Bertty said. "As long as the history is told correctly.”