As Confederate statues fall, Black Lives Matter rallies around Alex Haley in Annapolis

“My favorite phrase is ‘I am my ancestor’s wildest dreams,’” Sawyer said. “That’s really what it feels like. Even 80 years ago, this wasn’t even dreamed of. Fifty years ago, we were doing the same things. My grandfather, father were out here marching (like me). It’s surreal to be able to carry that mantle while knowing the people before me, before them, weren’t able to do anything. I’m not just fighting for myself. I’m fighting for them.”