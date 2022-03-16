DUI charges dropped against Bowie City Council member

Charges of driving under the influence filed last year against Bowie City Council member and Mayor Pro-Tem Adrian Boafo were dropped last month, court records show.
More than a year ago, Boafo was cited by Maryland State Police for driving under the influence and negligent driving stemming from a February 2021 traffic stop. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to one count of reckless driving and received probation before judgment and a $250 fine.
“I am pleased that the state dropped all the charges pertaining to the DUI. As I said last year, we were going to go through the process to prove innocence,” said Boafo, who announced last month that he is running as a Democrat for the District 23B seat in the Maryland House of Delegates to represent part of Prince George’s County.
Around 2 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2021, Boafo was driving home from a friend’s house when he hit a pothole on westbound Route 50 and his tire blew out, he said. After calling his family and insurance company, Boafo called the police to report his disabled vehicle.
Boafo said he was surprised when officers arrived and asked him to get out of the car. The responding officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol when he approached the car, according to a police report. Boafo was arrested around 2:17 a.m. and taken to the Maryland State Police College Park barrack for processing.
“When the Maryland State trooper arrived at the scene, the vehicle was disabled and Mr. Boafo was not operating it at the time,” said Tia Lewis, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office. “Maryland law requires proof of operation of a vehicle for a driving while impaired charge to be met. There was evidence that Mr. Boafo had recklessly driven his vehicle and he pleaded guilty to that charge.”
In Maryland, those found guilty of reckless driving can face a possible fine of $1,000 and six points on their driving record. Boafo did not receive any points on his license in his guilty plea.
The penalties for negligent driving are comparatively minor and can result in a fine of up to $240 and one point on a driver’s record.
Boafo is one of eight candidates vying for the two-seat District 23B currently represented by two Democrats, four-term Del. Marvin Holmes Jr. and Del. Cheryl Landis, who was appointed to her seat last fall. Landis is not expected to run for a full term.
Boafo, who works in government affairs for the cloud computing company Oracle, said the experience of going through the legal system, being able to hire an attorney and take off work to attend hearings, made him realize that not everyone is able to fight charges that are filed against them. It’s part of the reason he is running for state office, he said, in hopes of implementing reforms to make it easier for people to obtain representation and get time off to defend themselves in court.
“Going to court several times reminded me that not everyone gets a positive result,” he said. “Sitting in that court in Annapolis, I saw people just taking the plea deal because they couldn’t take off work or didn’t have the ability to get a lawyer. My focus has been renewed a little bit from a policy standpoint in focusing on how to help folks in that situation.”
Capital reporter Dan Belson contributed to this story.