With unemployment programs ending soon, Anne Arundel County launches career-focused website

To connect residents looking for jobs with open positions in the county, Anne Arundel County Workforce Development Corporation launched a new website Tuesday.
County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the site during a news conference Tuesday morning in Linthicum. It features an interest form residents can fill out to have career experts contact them directly. He said there are 24,000 open positions and 17,000 people in the county looking for jobs right now.
He said that unemployment insurance programs added during the coronavirus pandemic will end Sept. 4, particularly programs to boost support and to include the self-employed.
“You know there’s two ways of looking at this. One is it’s a challenge and a crisis maybe for people who are depending on that assistance, but the other is it’s an opportunity,” he said.
He said he thinks there is no better time to re-enter the workforce. One reason is the return of kids to in-person school this fall, he said.
He said the county has a variety of programs to help those looking for a job, including free training and career counseling.
“To help people figure out not only where they can get a job but how they can start a career that’s going to put them on the path that’s right for them,” Pittman said.
At the new website, aawdc.org/reemployment, there is also information about upcoming career events including presentations on the county’s growing industries such as health care, information technology, transportation, construction and hospitality.