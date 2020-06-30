Anne Arundel County Public Libraries open doors after months of closure for coronavirus

After nearly four months of staying closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Anne Arundel County Public Libraries are opening for limited indoor service.
Starting Monday, libraries will run Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 7.
“We recognize the importance libraries play to our communities, especially in times of chaos and turmoil,” library system spokeswoman Christine Feldmann said.
“We want to serve our customers in the safest manner possible and feel like we have a plan to do so. We will monitor operations and make adjustments as necessary.”
Feldmann said the library will be offering free masks, as mask-wearing will be mandatory to enter libraries once they reopen.
Some furniture has been removed from libraries to avoid having customers crowd in small spaces. Every other computer will be out of order to enforce social distancing requirements and computer use will be limited to two hours per day per person. Computer assistance will also be limited.
All incoming materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being reshelved. Returns will be limited to bookdrop and self-checkout via machine or the AACPL Checkout app is encouraged to avoid contact with others.
There will be no in-person library programs, as programs continue online through Zoom and Facebook Live. Customers should visit the library’s calendar of events for a complete list of virtual programs.
Other precautions to avoid spreading the virus include limited access to the building, limited study room availability, no meeting or conference rooms, no playthings at Discovery Docks, no print newspapers, no access to water fountains and no faxing, scanning, copying or wireless printing.
Cash payments are discouraged, with credit cards preferred.
The Creation Station and Computer Lab will be closed at the Odenton Library.
Free parking lot Wi-Fi will be available at the Brooklyn Park, Deale, Edgewater, Glen Burnie and Odenton libraries. All libraries are temporarily offering 10 free pages of printing per day, per person.
The new 32,500 square foot Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library opens at 11 a.m. on July 22 with 85,000 books and materials, a vending café, tinker lab, tech zone and teen area, six collaboration spaces and two meeting rooms. It is the first new library building in the county since 2004.
Reduced occupancy numbers, the maximum customer allowance at 150-square-feet of public space per person, are as follows:
Administration Headquarters - 79
Annapolis - 96
Broadneck - 35
Brooklyn Park - 37
Crofton - 74
Deale - 26
Discoveries - 38
Eastport Annapolis Neck - 36
Edgewater - 36
Glen Burnie - 60
Linthicum - 33
Maryland City at Russett - 45
Mountain Road - 26
Odenton - 116
Riviera Beach - 10
Severn - 34
Severna Park - 6