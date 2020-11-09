Anne Arundel County Public Library offers Chromebooks and Wi-Fi for checkout

Anne Arundel County Public Library is looking to close the county’s technology gap.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, spokeswoman Christine Feldmann said people have come to county libraries for help with things like virtually visiting loved ones in the hospital and attending a live-streamed funeral.
To help those without computer and internet access stay safe and get the information they need, the library system is now offering Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspot kits for checkout.
“Thanks to funding from the Library Foundation, we are proud to be able to meet the needs of many families that are working and learning at home,” Library CEO Skip Auld said in a Monday announcement.
The 50 available kits can be checked out for seven days and can be renewed if no one is waiting. Feldmann said the kits are at the Brooklyn Park and Glen Burnie libraries but anyone can place a hold to pick up at any branch.
Anne Arundel is the third county library system to offer computer and internet resources for checkout. Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library system has Wi-Fi enabled Chromebooks and Talbot County’s library system also has Chromebook and Wi-Fi kits.
The Wi-Fi hotspots, which have been available since 2018, have unlimited high-speed data and can support up to 10 phones, tablets, laptops or other mobile devices.
The county library system is continuously expanding its digital learning products, including free online tutoring, resume review, skill-building video tutorials and language learning programs. Information about learning resources can be found at aacpl.net/research-learn.
Students and parents can get homework help and assistance with online learning for all ages at aacpl.net/learningathome.