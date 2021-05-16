Anne Arundel County police officer rescues driver from car engulfed in flames in Glen Burnie

An Anne Arundel County officer pulled a driver from a burning vehicle early Sunday Morning after the car crashed and caught fire in Glen Burnie, police said.
Around 2:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County police assisted Maryland State Police at the scene of the crash on I-97 and Officer Hannigan was first to get to the scene, where he saw a blue Honda Accord against the concrete barrier engulfed in flames, police said. Hannigan had to pull the driver out through the passenger side door.
There were no serious injuries in the crash, police said.