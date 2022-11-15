Anne Arundel County joins lawsuit against OxyContin marketing consultant McKinsey & Co.

Anne Arundel County last week filed a lawsuit against McKinsey & Co., joining other local jurisdictions in civil litigation against the firm that served as a leading consultant for Purdue Pharma.

The county joined several hundred local governments, school districts and Native American tribes in suing the consulting company, which lawyers allege worked with Purdue Pharma to aggressively push the company’s painkiller OxyContin, furthering the opioid crisis and requiring the county to spend resources on combatting it.

Anne Arundel County’s complaint against the firm is nearly identical to those filed by other local governments, including 12 counties and seven municipalities from Maryland. It claims McKinsey helped Purdue “dramatically increase OxyContin sales” while the pharmaceutical company was bound by a corporate integrity agreement after pleading guilty in 2007 to understating the risks of the drug in marketing materials.

“McKinsey’s job was to counter the intended results” of the agreement, to “devise strategies to sell as many pills as conceivably possible,” lawyers wrote in the complaint. They did so by focusing on specific geographic regions where they found they could boost OxyContin sales, they wrote.

McKinsey backed out of opioid-related work in 2019, and settled a similar lawsuit with every state last year, paying $45 million to Nevada in March after reaching a nearly $600 million agreement in February with the remaining 49 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

Last month, a San Francisco federal judge ruled the case involving local governments could continue after McKinsey argued the earlier settlements should shield it from the lawsuit. McKinsey also signaled it has reached an agreement to resolve claims with the local jurisdictions and school districts, and will update U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer on the status of the settlement agreement at a possible hearing in December.

McKinsey has not admitted any wrongdoing, stating after the state settlements that the company “believes its past work was lawful and has denied allegations to the contrary.”

Anne Arundel County has seen 600 opioid overdoses so far this year, 111 of which were fatal. In March, the county was awarded $30 million over the next 18 years from a national settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three leading opioid distributors. The city of Annapolis will also receive an estimated $1.2 million as part of the settlement.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced in a news release last week that all counties and subdivisions that participated would get their first payments in the coming weeks. Anne Arundel’s share is listed as about $1.56 million, and the Annapolis will receive about $6,000.

Anne Arundel also sued Purdue Pharma and several other players in the opioid industry, including local prescribers, in Anne Arundel Circuit Court in 2018. That case is still ongoing, with another hearing scheduled in December.