9-year-old pedestrian struck by Annapolis city bus; driver placed on leave

A 9-year-old girl was hit by a city transit bus in Eastport on Wednesday, city officials say.

The child, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was struck around 6:30 p.m. on Bay Ridge Avenue near the Eastport Shopping Center on Madison Street, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that the Red Route Bus was at the intersection of Madison Street and Bay Ridge Avenue when, after the light turned green, the driver struck the 9-year-old in the crosswalk.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, the city said.

The driver, who the city did not identify, has been put on administrative leave pending a full investigation and has been ordered to undergo drug and alcohol testing, Annapolis Transportation Director Markus Moore said in a news release.

Wednesday’s incident marks the sixth person to be injured or killed on Anne Arundel County roads this month. A 39-year-old woman was critically injured on Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Bywater Road and Yawl Road in Annapolis.