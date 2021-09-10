From sifting through debris to relieving patrols, Anne Arundel police grateful to have helped in New York after 9/11

“I just remember it being a man and a woman and a child, maybe two children. It was obviously pretty damaged, but you can see what it was. And I just remember thinking that ‘Well, this guy, I assume he was at work, maybe he wasn’t, maybe he is lucky, but you’re not going to see the mom or dad whoever was in that picture, whoever’s office it was,’” Silverman said. “It’s definitely an emotional thing.”