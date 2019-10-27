The roadway was built before development on the ridges above it. Huntwood rolls down a long hill to meet 450. Annapolis Preserve and Ravens Ridge communities feed into Saint Stephens Church Road which intersects 450 across from Rutland. The latest development was Copper Ridge which sits on the ridge directly above the worst of the flood prone area. Its access road, Pebblebrook Drive, rolls off the heights connecting to 450 right where the worst flooding occurs.