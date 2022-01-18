xml:space="preserve">
Annapolis police arrest 17-year-old from D.C. in connection with murder of Annapolis teen

Capital Gazette
Jan 18, 2022 4:04 PM

Annapolis police arrested a 17-year-old from Washington D.C. Monday and charged him with the first-degree murder of Christian Parada, a 17-year-old from Annapolis found dead in his apartment Sept. 10.

Police charged the teen as an adult with first and second-degree murder. The suspect is being held without bond at a detention facility where he was pending trial for unrelated adult charges. Police did not specify the detention center. The charges were not in online court records Tuesday.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to an apartment on the 400 block of Captains Circle and found Parada suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Parada is one of five homicide victims in the city in 2021. All five homicide cases have been closed by arrest.

