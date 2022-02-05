SOUPer Bowl fundraiser persists through COVID challenges as Anne Arundel residents share soup recipes instead

Heritage Baptist Church’s annual SOUPer Bowl fundraiser benefitting the Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center is back for the 16th year, with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rather than an in-person soup feast, the church has invited local chefs, politicians and other notable Annapolis residents to submit their favorite soup recipe to share. Recipes are posted online at HeritageLoves.com, along with a link for donations. Fundraising will continue through Feb. 13.
The event aims to raise at least $2,000 for the more than 2,000 individuals who are served by Light House each year. The number of people it serves has gone up 40% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
All of the money raised will go to Light House.
It is a chance to make a warm meal at home, while helping to provide the same opportunity to someone else through Light House’s housing and employment programs, recipe contributor and owner of K&B True Value Jared Littmann said. Food brings to mind family traditions and the ability to break barriers by sharing a meal, he added.
“I’m not concerned about having a roof over my head,” Littmann said. “Not everyone is so fortunate.”
Littmann, who is also a former Ward 5 City Council member, said he feels confident that donations to Light House will be put to good use right away, and that there will be little overhead cost.
Littmann is sharing one of his favorite soups to eat at home: corn chowder cooked with fresh corn, a recipe originally from “The Joy of Cooking” cookbook, which has become a staple in his house. It is more of a summer soup, he said, as that is when corn is in season in Maryland. But he said you can still find fresh corn in the dead of winter at grocery stores.
“It’s a nice, tasty mix between the corn, the chowder and the bacon,” he said.
Del. Shaneka Henson, a Democrat from Annapolis, has submitted a recipe for chili with three different beans, poblano peppers and dark brown sugar.
Local chef and nutritionist Shannon Costello is sharing a minestrone bean soup for the event. She said the vegan, gluten-free soup can be customized easily, so cooks can add a favorite protein or swap out vegetables based on what is on sale or fresh at the store.
She said food is a way to bring people together and to share culture.
“There is so much more than the number of calories in food,” Costello said.
Bowie Baysox General Manager and Annapolis resident Brian Shallcross has shared a soup he dubbed “Baysox to Buffalo,” which is inspired by buffalo chicken dip. He tops the soup with spinach and chunks of bleu cheese — ranch is a bad word in Buffalo, he said.
“We are so proud of what they do,” Shallcross said of Light House.
Chef Zachary Pope, co-founder of the SOUPer Bowl, said he hopes making a donation and cooking a new recipe can become a new tradition for families when watching the biggest football game of the year. Pope, who is director of food services at the IAFF Center of Excellence, has submitted an easy-to-make clam chowder and said he thinks the other soups on the list are approachable for home cooks.
And every bit helps.
“People in our community benefit from these donations,” Pope said. “They are real neighbors of yours, of mine.”