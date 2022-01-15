10 people to receive awards at 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast

Ten people will receive awards at the 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Monday morning.
The breakfast, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place virtually via Zoom beginning at 9 a.m.
This year’s keynote speaker is Carl Snowden, chair of the Caucus of African American Leaders and a longtime Annapolis civil rights activist. Snowden also occasionally writes a column for The Capital.
The memorial breakfast is one of two annual events in Anne Arundel County honoring King. The other, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner, was originally scheduled for Jan. 14 but was rescheduled for March 11 due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases.
Each of the awards is provided by different community groups. The following awards will be presented:
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award — Candace C.W. Antwine
Antwine was elected to the Anne Arundel County Board of Education in November 2018, representing District 1. During her tenure, she served on the board’s Policy and Equity committees, as well as several Maryland Association of Boards of Education committees. She died July 16 and is being honored posthumously. A U.S. Navy veteran, she worked for the Naval Security Group, the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.
Alan Hilliard Legum Humanitarian Award — Rob Savidge
Savidge was elected Annapolis City Council alderman representing Ward 7 in 2017 and serves as chair of the Environmental Matters standing committee. He has lived in Annapolis for the past 20 years, where he works professionally as an environmental scientist focusing on the restoration of the Chesapeake Bay.
Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award — Maria Casasco and Drake Smith
Casasco is president of the Center of Help, a nonprofit organization that serves as a resource and educational community center for Hispanic/Latino residents and other immigrants. She previously worked for more than 25 years with the Anne Arundel County government. Since 2016, she has also been president of the Steering Committee overseeing the planning of the yearly Hispanic Health Festival and Resources.
Smith is a Meade High School Class of 2021 graduate and a former student member of the Board of Education. He is currently a freshman political science major at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. He hopes to go to law school after graduation. He is involved with many student organizations at Lincoln and serves as president of the Frederick Douglass Hall Council, a freshman student senator in the Student Government Association and parliamentarian for the Thurgood Marshall Law Society.
Leon H. White Clergy Memorial Award — Pastor H. Duante Duckett
Duckett is a founding member of the New Kingdom Faith Christian Church in Severn and has been preaching for more than 15 years.
George H. Phelps Jr. Distinguished Public Service Award — Steven Waddy
Waddy is a property manager with Active Realty Co., who also served as a lobbyist assistant for the ACLU Washington Legislative Office. He has also volunteered for many years with organizations such as the Anne Arundel County NAACP, University of Baltimore Black Law Students Association and American Friends Service Committee.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zeitgeist Award — Leslie Parker Blyther, Antione D. Tomlin, Harold Waterman and Sharon Barlow-Hughley
Blyther is an assistant professor at Anne Arundel Community College and also serves as interim director for the School of Business and Law’s Homeland Security and Criminal Justice Institute. She previously had a 31-year career in criminal justice, working in policy and operations compliance with several Maryland agencies.
Tomlin is an assistant professor at AACC, as well as chair of the Academic Literacies Department. A Baltimore native, he is also a certified life and engagement coach whose current research focuses on exploring the experiences of Black male teachers in Baltimore.
Waterman is a computer technologies professor at AACC and has been teaching at the college for more than 18 years. He also has worked with the National Urban League and 113 affiliates across the United States to provide training for more than 120 nonprofit organizations and schools in Maryland.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Barlow-Hughley has been an academic adviser at AACC since 1995, currently advising students who have majors in health and human services. She is also an advisory board member for several AACC health programs.