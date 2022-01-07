Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner to honor Annapolis and county police chiefs, volunteers and more

U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman are among those who will speak at the 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner on Jan. 14.
Held at the Westin Baltimore Washington Airport hotel in Linthicum, the awards will recognize 14 honorees for their work to advance the legacy of the slain civil rights leader. This year’s theme is “Elections Have Consequences: They Either Affirm the Dream or Defer It.” While last year’s event was moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returns in person this year.
Among those also slated to attend are Bowie Mayor Tim Adams, U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Attorney General Doug Gansler, former U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr., and author and former nonprofit executive Wes Moore. Franchot, Gansler, King and Moore have all launched campaigns to run for Maryland governor. Brown is running for the open seat of state attorney general, and Adams is running for state comptroller.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Dinner in Anne Arundel County was founded in 1988 by then-Alderman Carl Snowden and is considered a key event for civil rights activists. Proceeds have funded three memorials to King and his legacy, including the statue of King at Anne Arundel Community College and the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial at Whitmore Park in Annapolis. Proceeds from the event will be used to underwrite the annual Fannie Lou Hamer Reception in October that honors women of different racial backgrounds.
Gospel artist Brianna Bowen will sing “Amazing Grace” and other songs associated with the civil rights movement at the event.
General admission tickets for the dinner are $100 and may be purchased at mlkjrmd.org. For more information, call 301-538-6353.
The following awards will be presented:
Morris H. Blum Humanitarian Award: Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad became the first person of color and woman to hold the county’s top police job when she was confirmed by the County Council in December 2020. She is a law enforcement veteran of more than 30 years who started her career as an officer in Prince George’s County and previously served as Hyattsville’s police chief.
We Share the Dream Award: Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson began his career as a police officer with the Baltimore Police Department in 1983, moving up the ranks to colonel in 2004. Jackson has also worked as a program director and assistant professor in the Criminal Justice Program at Baltimore City Community College. He became Annapolis’ police chief in July 2019.
Courageous Leadership Award: State Sen. Melony Griffith, who represents District 25, became the first African American woman elected as president pro tempore for the Maryland Senate in 2020. Griffith also serves as chair of the Budget and Taxation Committee’s Subcommittee on Health and Human Services. She was first elected to the Maryland Senate in 2018, and she served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 1999 to 2015.
Peacemaker Award: Judge Philip Caroom served as a trial judge in the Maryland Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County from 1998 to 2015 and now works part-time as a senior judge. He led efforts to establish Anne Arundel’s juvenile foster care mediation program, its juvenile delinquency community conferencing diversion program and its discovery management program.
Dream Keepers Award: Alan Hyatt has supported the creation of some of Anne Arundel County’s most distinguished memorials, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Anne Arundel Community College, the Coretta Scott King Memorial Garden at the site of the Holy Temple Cathedral Church in Edgewater, the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial, and the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial in downtown Annapolis. He is a partner with Annapolis law firm Hyatt & Weber, P.A. and a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and the Anne Arundel County Bar Association.
Dream Keepers Award: Antonio Palmer helped organize the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County’s 1,000 Men March, the Freedom Summer Bus Ride tour of the Eastern Shore and quarterly meetings with County Executive Pittman. He is the senior pastor of Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills and the presiding bishop of Kingdom Alliance of Churches International, where he oversees 59 churches. He is the newly elected president of the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County and a member of the Caucus of African American Leaders and the Anne Arundel County branch of the NAACP.
Dream Keepers Award: Dimitri Sfakiyanudis has supported the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee for 40 years, including attending annual dinners and backing the memorials in Anne Arundel County. He also worked with the committee to have the Annapolis Police Department named in honor of Chief Joseph Johnson, the department’s first African-American police chief. He is a lifetime member of the Community Action Agency.
Drum Major Award: Judge Claudia Barber has been a member of the Maryland bar for more than 33 years and a member of the Washington bar since 1994. She is best known for her 2016 political journey to become the first African American woman to serve on the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. She was elected second vice president of the Anne Arundel County NAACP in 2019 and first vice president in 2020.
Drum Major Award: Midshipman 1st Class Jeanneney Marie Currie has dedicated her efforts to acts of service. Outside of academics and sports, she is a member of the Midshipman Black Studies Club, National Society of Black Engineers, Vietnamese Student Association, Finance and Investment Club, and Midshipmen Caribbean Heritage Club. Currie helps plans events for Black History Month, including poetry slams, history nights, mentoring events and a banquet.
Drum Major Award: Lt. Ernest Halton graduated from the Naval Academy in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He now resides in Annapolis and serves as the Naval Academy’s officer representative for the Midshipman Action Group, the largest all-volunteer community engagement club within the student body of the academy. He is responsible for more than 1,200 midshipmen and leads more than 200 projects annually.
Drum Major Award: Phyllis Currie Spencer has been with the Alpha Kappa Sorority for 40 years, mentoring youth, counseling young women, helping to revitalize neighborhoods and tutoring students. She served four terms as president of Alpha Kappa as part of the Lambda Phi and Delta Pi Omega chapters. In addition to her charitable sorority work, she has served on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee board of directors for the past two years.
Drum Major Award: The Honorable Ginina Jackson-Stevenson became the first African-American female magistrate on the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County in 2020, and she currently serves in the Family Division. Previously, she served as a criminal defense attorney in the Office of the Public Defender. She later launched a solo law practice, which operated for 10 years handling criminal cases, family law matters, personal injury cases and police misconduct matters.
Alan Hilliard Legum Civil Rights Award: Emily Legum has been an educator for four decades. Moving to Annapolis in 1975, she became the first community liaison teacher serving the county as an intermediary between home and school. In 1976, she moved to The Key School, a nonprofit founded by St. John’s College professors in the 1950s. Recently, she opened an educational consultancy, Legum Learning Strategies, which seeks to serve students in need of additional academic challenges.
Coretta Scott King Award: Established in 2011, the Caucus of African American Leaders of Anne Arundel County emerged out of a pursuit to inspire and support the community. The purpose of the caucus is to fight for the human rights of African Americans and to create a just society. The caucus believes in the principle that the rights of all marginalized groups must be respected and protected.