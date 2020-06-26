xml:space="preserve">
Watch “Local Matters Remembering” live, an online symposium honoring slain Capital Gazette staffers, discussion on local media

Jun 26, 2020 10:09 AM

The City of Annapolis is holding an online symposium at 10:30 a.m. Friday to honor the five slain Capital Gazette staff members and hold a discussion on the importance of local media.

The event is free and can be watched live online here: annapolis.gov, Facebook and YouTube.

Speakers include The Capital’s editor Rick Hutzell and newspaper staff members who were there the day of the shooting. On June 28, 2018, a gunman armed with a shotgun blasted his way into the newsroom, killing five staff members: Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Rob Hiaasen and Gerald Fischman.

