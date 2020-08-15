Maryland rejected the 19th Amendment: A primer on an unfortunate state history

Women in Annapolis had the vote long before their sisters around the nation.
It just wasn’t much of a vote.
Annapolis gave the vote to white and Black women in 1900, but only on bond issues. If City Hall was going to take on a debt to be paid by property taxpayers, it seemed only fair that women property owners should have a say.
The Evening Capital marveled at the results that first year saying: “they seemed to have little difficulty in voting after a simple explanation had been given,” according to Jane McWilliams’ marvelous book, “Annapolis, City on the Severn.”
But when it came to voting in elections for political office, women were just as disenfranchised in Annapolis as they were around Maryland and the United States.
That changed with the 19th Amendment, which marks its 100th anniversary on Tuesday. The amendment gave women across the nation voting rights.
In Maryland though, it’s not a story where women won. Maryland rejected the 19th Amendment and then tried to argue it didn’t apply here. When that didn’t work, male state officials didn’t finish ratifying it for more than three decades.
And the same women who worked for giving their white sisters the vote worked to deny it to Black women.
Here is a brief history of the state’s unfortunate history with the 19th Amendment.
Maryland’s suffragette movement started in the 19th century, and although Annapolis women were members of the competing Just Government League and Equal Suffrage League, its leaders were in Baltimore.
It was a white movement. The male leaders of the Maryland Democratic Party in the late 19th and early 20th century spent decades working to take political power away from Black Marylanders, setting up obstacles to voting and other Jim Crow laws.
Early 20th-century white women in politics were no different.
Leaders of the women’s movement in Maryland like Edith Houghton Hooker and Elizabeth King Elliott actively worked to continue the disenfranchisement of Black women. Black suffragists such as Augusta T. Chissell and Margaret Gregory Hawkins in Baltimore worked on their own and only recently have been recognized.
By 1910, the Maryland General Assembly rejected a campaign to give women a vote in state and local elections.
That led Hooker, a social worker from Baltimore and founder of the Just Government League, to join with the leaders of the other significant suffragette groups in Maryland and around the country, to push for a Constitutional amendment.
In 1912, Hooker founded the Maryland Suffrage News; a weekly newspaper that circumvented other newspapers’ decisions to ignore the cause. By 1917, Hooker was editor of The Suffragist, the official publication of the National Women’s Party.
McWilliams recounts in her history that Annapolis by this time had added its own Just Government League chapter, led by The Evening Capital Editor Emma Abbot Gage.
Then there was civic leader Maggie Boone Moss.
Moss was a wealthy descendant of Annapolis’ founding families, according to a sketch compiled by historian Ashley Brooks for a biographical database of suffragettes. She was the first woman to serve on the county school board, and in 1915 helped organize for the Congress of Mothers — later renamed the Maryland Parents and Teachers Association.
She was part of the Equal Suffrage League, an organization founded by Elliott. Unlike Just Government Leauge leaders like Hooker and Abbott, it wanted to pursue voting rights without public demonstrations. It believed in continuing to quietly work for change.
Nine years after Maryland voted down votes for women, the movement won approval in Congress for legislation that would add women’s right to vote to the Constitution. They sent it out to the state legislatures for ratification.
It arrived in Annapolis in time for the 1920 session.
Dozens of women descended on the State House on Feb. 19 to lobby legislators to vote for it. There’s a photo of them standing on the familiar State House steps that lead from State circle up to the two chambers. Gov. Albert Ritchie decided not to take a stance.
The House of Delegates voted in favor, but ratification failed in the state Senate on Feb. 20.
It would be another seven months before Tennessee became the 36th state to vote for the amendment — making it the law of the land.
The chairman of the county Democratic Party, despite his party’s opposition to the amendment, extended a welcome to the “weaker sex,” according to The Evening Capital. It didn’t help.
Women in Annapolis took it seriously and voted Republican.
In the 1920 presidential election, 3,125 votes were cast in the presidential election — an 85% increase in voter turnout. Republicans won the local vote, going with the nation to put Warren Harding in the White House.
That didn’t work out so well. Harding’s administration was one of the most corrupt in U.S. history.
Moss, for her part, continued to work quietly on voter issues. She was the founding president of the League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County, which continues to work on politics without confrontation today.
Maryland’s Democratic machine, meanwhile, did not go easy into the new era.
Baltimore city judge Oscar Leser sued to remove the names of two women from the list of registered voters. His argued the Maryland constitution granted voting rights only to men and had not ratified the 19th Amendment, so it didn’t count here.
Besides, he said, you can’t add women to the Constitution because they weren’t part of the original compact. And, oh yeah, Tennessee and West Virginia messed up and failed to follow the rules for ratification.
The U.S. Supreme Court was having none of it.
In a unanimous decision issued on Feb. 27, 1922, the court found that the 15th Amendment had stood for 50 years as proof voting rights could be extended. Federal law overruled state laws on the issue of voting, and even if Tennessee and West Virginia had skipped some steps two other states had since ratified, so it was a moot point.
Maryland still didn’t like it.
It would take another 19 years for Maryland to ratify the 19th Amendment.
The vote was not certified — the final step — until Feb. 25, 1958.
Another 15 years passed before Barbara Neustadt became the first alderwoman in the three-century history of Annapolis. One year after Neustadt was elected in 1973, Sarah E. Carter of Glen Burnie became the first Black woman to serve on the County Council.
Latest Anne Arundel County
Maryland, finally, officially, accepted women’s right to vote.