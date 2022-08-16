Anne Arundel County Health Department has identified 15 to 20 monkeypox cases since July 4

About 15 to 20 Anne Arundel County residents have contracted monkeypox since July 4, according to Anne Arundel County Health Department. That’s about 7% of the state’s total of 275 reported cases as of Friday. Five of the county’s cases have since been released from isolation.

The state health department is not sharing exact case numbers to protect those with the disease from becoming ostracized due to the visible nature of the skin rash on the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth that appear like blisters before scabbing over and healing, said Megan Pringle, a health department spokesperson. Other symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever and chills, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

While some may not experience the other symptoms, all people diagnosed with monkeypox experience the rash, according to the CDC.

Before May 2022, cases of monkeypox had been limited to Africa, where the first case was discovered in a human in 1970. Though the disease was first discovered among a colony of monkeys being used for research, the name is a misnomer as it’s still unclear where the disease comes from, according to the CDC. However, the CDC notes that African rodents and primates may harbor the virus and pass it on to humans.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said the disease can spread through close contact with an infected person, which in the U.S. has predominantly transmitted between men who have sex with other men.

“It’s something that we’re calling a sexually associated infection,” Kalyanaraman said. “It’s not the sexual activity itself that is causing transmission that we’re seeing predominantly in men who have sex with men, it’s the close contact that occurs during sexual activity that is the source of the spread.”

Not all men who have sex with men are at risk of getting the virus, it’s mostly contracted by men who have sex with many partners, new partners or anonymous partners, Kalyanaraman said, adding if “you’ve had one partner for 10 years, you’re not at risk.”

Up until last week the limited federal supply of vaccines, which trickled down to local jurisdictions, were only being given to people who were recently in contact with an infected person — a determination that was made through contact tracing, the same method that is used to identify close contacts of people with COVID-19.

However, last week the FDA changed how the vaccine will be rolled out. It was previously being administered to people subcutaneously, a short needle inserted just under the skin into the fat, similar to how insulin is injected. Now each dose can be split into five doses and admitted intradermally, or directly into the skin layer.

Because of this, the health department is expanding eligibility now that each dose can go further.

“That’s what we’re working on right now is who are those at highest risk,” Kalyanaraman said.

In order to better target who will get those shots, the health department has reached out to infectious disease experts in the area as well as Annapolis Pride, a local LGBTQ+ rights group.

Advertisement

“The number of cases in the county right now appear to be low still which is a good thing, but we do recognize that we’re really close to the District [of Columbia] which has a larger number of monkeypox and that is concerning for us here in Annapolis,” said Joe Toolan, spokesperson for Annapolis Pride.

Washington D.C. has 328 cases as of Friday, however Toolan noted that D.C. recently expanded its eligibility for who can get vaccinated to include higher-risk people who work but don’t live there such as sex workers and people who have had multiple sexual partners in the last two weeks. It’s something Annapolis Pride is hoping Anne Arundel County residents will take advantage of.

“There’s a lot of miscommunication going around about how it’s spread,” Toolan said. “We’re hoping we can continue to educate folks that it’s not spread just particularly through gay men.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

One group the health department isn’t worried about getting the disease is school-age children, Kalyanaraman said, as kids as a demographic are not a high-risk group. Despite this, the school system and health department are still in dialogue as to how spread can be minimized in the classroom.

“Families need to be aware of and monitor their students for symptoms of the illness, and impart to them the importance of good hand hygiene,” said Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesperson, in an email. “We continue to discourage sharing personal items such as clothes and towels, and our custodial team continues its regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces.”

Kalyanaraman said a potential benefit to having just gone through the pandemic is people are taking infectious diseases seriously and understand the process by which they spread and get treated.

Advertisement

“It’s definitely something we’re concerned about because it can cause severe symptoms,” Kalyanaraman said. “That’s why there’s been a lot of effort in messaging, in pushing vaccines out, in getting people treatment when they need it so it doesn’t blossom into an uncontrolled infection, one that is putting people nearer to death.”

There have been no reported deaths caused by monkeypox in the U.S., according to the CDC.

“Monkeypox — not great but nowhere near as terrible as we thought it would be,” Kalyanaraman said.

Capital reporter Rachael Pacella contributed to this story.