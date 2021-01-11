As coronavirus surges, volunteer group working to address vaccine doubts among Black Anne Arundel residents

The county has received 2,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will get 200 more, along with 4,875 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. Next week, the health department will vaccinate more than 3,000 health care workers and Maryland Judiciary staff members. The county fire department will vaccinate 2,000 first responders, and the state corrections department will vaccinate 1,000 staff members and inmates.