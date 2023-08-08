37-year-old man shot in Linthicum, flees to Hanover, police say

A 37-year-old man was shot walking to his vehicle Saturday morning in Linthicum before managing to escape from his assailant, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, according to a news release, and law enforcement officials are currently investigating.

Police said the shooting occurred in Linthicum at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, as the man walked to his car on the 800 block of Concorde Circle. After he was struck, the man managed to flee the area and was eventually found on Dorsey Road in Hanover before being taken to a hospital.

Northern District detective are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This story may be updated.