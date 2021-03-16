Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force clinic opens in Upper Marlboro; Governor, Prince George’s County executive tour facility

Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks toured the new Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force Clinic at First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro on Tuesday.
First Baptist Church of Glenarden is the church that Alsobrooks attends normally and she calls it her “Home.”
The church partnered with the University of Maryland Capital Region Health to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to only Prince George’s County residents by serving as a host vaccination site. The clinic will operate in the church’s 63,000-square-foot Family Life Center facility.
Alsobrooks thanked Hogan for hearing the county’s request for the vaccine to be equitable and accessible to residents.
“COVID-19 won’t have the final say and this vaccine is a way for us to get back to some normalcy. We know we have a long way to go but this is a great start. We are going to need this safe space and this spiritual center that people trust,” Alsobrooks said. “This location is very important and a place where the community feels comfortable.”
This church is the largest in Maryland and has over 11,000 members, according to Alsobrooks.
Initially, the clinic will provide 200 doses per day on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Starting March 29, the clinic will expand to provide nearly 1,000 doses each day. On Tuesday, the pastors and volunteers were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
“This is another step in the right direction, it is wonderful to see the pastors from the community getting vaccinated and being ambassadors to go out and help us with vaccine confidence,” Hogan said. “I am ready to see this site fully operational.”
Hogan said the supply of vaccines is gradually increasing but after a call with the White House coronavirus team, they told him, ”We are not going to see an increase of supply for the next weeks but starting at the end of this month on the 29th, going forward we are going to see a fairly traumatic increase in the availability.”
Hogan added, “The month of April will look a whole lot different than the month of March.”
He said Maryland has over 2,500 distribution centers and over 50,000 vaccines being administered daily.
Maryland announced last week that it will set aside at least 300 priority vaccine appointments each day at Six Flags America mass vaccination site for residents in Prince George’s County.
Prince George’s County also has three mobile units that will administer vaccines to people that are bedridden or not able to travel to vaccination sites, Alsobrooks said.
The county currently runs five vaccination sites: Cedar Heights Community Center in Seat Pleasant, Cheverly Health Center in Cheverly, Kentland Community Center in Landover, Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center in Laurel and Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Center in Fort Washington.
Alsobrooks announced on Monday that the county has moved to Phase 1C for COVID-19 vaccinations. The county will begin to schedule appointments for individuals on the pre-registration list who are eligible in Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan.
Phase 1C includes adults age 65-74; public health and safety workers not covered in Phase 1A; and essential workers in lab services, food/agriculture production, manufacturing, the U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery stores.
Alsbrooks said they haven’t seen hesitancy in the older population but mostly in the younger residents on social media.
“I want to thank those who have signed up to be vaccinated for taking the opportunity to get this life-saving vaccine, and I want to encourage those of you who have not yet pre-registered to sign up as well,” Alsobrooks said in a statement. “This has been a long ordeal for us all, but we are getting closer to defeating this pandemic once and for all. When your turn comes, I urge you to get the vaccine so you can protect your family, loved ones, friends, neighbors and fellow Prince Georgians.”
For more information on the vaccination clinic at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, including scheduling and site operation hours visit umcapitalregion.org/getthevaccine.