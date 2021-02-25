Bowie mayor pro tem, Baysox Baseball Club want a vaccination center in the city

Bowie Mayor Pro Tem Adrian Boafo and Bowie Baysox Baseball Club are partnering to ask Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to place a vaccination center in the city.
The baseball club is a Class Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
Bowie is the largest municipality in Prince George’s County and there are no vaccination centers within the city. There are vaccination centers located at Health Department’s Cheverly Health Center, Wayne K. Curry Sports & Learning Complex, Southern Regional Technology & Recreation Complex. Also, a state-run center located at Six Flags theme park.
“My district is home to four senior centers, in which residents are struggling to access the resources necessary to stabilize their lives,” Boafo, Bowie’s District 3 council member wrote in the letter.
Boafo said a center will help the city face the virus.
“While I applaud your administration’s efforts in addressing the racial health disparities that have always plagued our health care system and have been exacerbated during this pandemic, I write to you today to respectfully request that your administration prioritize the placement of a County vaccination center in the City of Bowie. We are so fortunate to have community partners such as the Bowie Baysox, standing ready to assist in any way possible,” Boafo wrote.
“We stand ready to support our community especially in times of need. Ensuring there is equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine is a priority for the Bowie Baysox organization. Our team and staff are ready to assist in any way possible,” said Brian Shallcross, General Manager Bowie Baysox in a statement.
The county has reached 72,438 confirmed cases and 1,281 deaths as of Wednesday. Another 29 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Over 6,000 Bowie residents have tested positive for the COVID-19, according to Boafo.
Prince George’s seven-day average rate of positive cases is 6.1%, higher than the state’s 3.8%. The seven-day average case rate per 100,000 people is about 18.96 for the county. The case rate is a metric of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.
The county has entered Phase 1C for pre-registration but is prioritizing scheduling appointments for individuals in Phases 1A and 1B, according to the county website.
Prince George’s County has vaccinated a total of 87,613 residents. Over 62,000 residents have got their first doses and 25,490 residents got their second, county data shows.
The county’s health department has received 44,525 COVID-19 doses and has used 32,003.
Latest Maryland
Individuals who live or work in Prince George’s County should fill out the pre-registration form to be added to the waiting list. Individuals who cannot fill out the pre-registration form online should call 311 and press # for assistance.