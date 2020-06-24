Bowie Police Department investigating truck spray-painted with hate speech

A truck and trailer parked near Everst Drive and Enfield Drive in Bowie had its tires slashed and a racial slur against Black people spray-painted on the side over the weekend, prompting an investigation by police and statements in response from public officials.
“During my campaign for City Council, I recall myself and volunteers being called the same racial slur,” Mayor Pro Tem Adrian Boafo said in a statement. “This is not an isolated incident, but the result of broader systemic racism that exists in our country.”
Boafo represents District 3, where it occurred.
“We still have work to do and these incidents are proof that the work starts right here, at home in Bowie,” he said.
Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said the vandalism was reported Saturday morning. Nesky said the department has canvassed the area and requested information from the public through the video doorbell network Ring, but right now they do not have any witnesses or information about a possible suspect.
District 1 Council member Michael Estève also issued a statement about the incident.
“In the last month, residents, faith, community, and elected leaders have come together to say loudly and clearly that racism, prejudice, and discrimination have no place in our city,” he said.
Tips in reference to this case can be sent to rmagnuson@cityofbowie.org and the department can be reached at 240-544-5700.