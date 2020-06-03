xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Bowie officials to talk about policing at livestreamed meeting Thursday

Rachael Pacella
By
Capital Gazette
Jun 03, 2020 4:04 PM

The Bowie Police Department and other groups are hosting an online meeting Thursday, June 4 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss social justice and community policing.

The department, Bowie Diversity Committee and the Bowie Public Safety Committee will answer questions and address concerns about policing, a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. People can submit questions in advance to publicinfo@cityofbowie.org, or through the link to the meeting, which is bowie.fyi/TownHall. The "T" and "H" in TownHall must be capitalized.

Advertisement

Police Chief John Nesky posted a video to the department’s social media May 29 discussing the death of George Floyd, calling his death tragic and the officer’s actions indefensible.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement