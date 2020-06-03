Bowie officials to talk about policing at livestreamed meeting Thursday

The Bowie Police Department and other groups are hosting an online meeting Thursday, June 4 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss social justice and community policing.
The department, Bowie Diversity Committee and the Bowie Public Safety Committee will answer questions and address concerns about policing, a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. People can submit questions in advance to publicinfo@cityofbowie.org, or through the link to the meeting, which is bowie.fyi/TownHall. The "T" and "H" in TownHall must be capitalized.
Police Chief John Nesky posted a video to the department’s social media May 29 discussing the death of George Floyd, calling his death tragic and the officer’s actions indefensible.