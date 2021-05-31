An Annapolis landmark, icon and now a stamp: Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse included in new Postal Service collection

It’s one of the most recognizable landmarks on the Chesapeake Bay, standing sentinel in the waters near Annapolis for almost 150 years.
And in August the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse will be featured as a U.S. Postal Service stamp, part of the longrunning American lighthouse series.
The red-and-white, screw-pile lighthouse is will be one of five lighthouses featured in the last edition of the Mid-Atlantic lighthouse collection, featured along with lighthouses in Montauk Point, New York; Harbor of Refuge, Delaware; Navesink, New Jersey; and Erie Harbor Pierhead, Pennsylvania.
The images are by Howard Koslow, a longtime postal service artist who has driven the lighthouse series. Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses were the last stamps he illustrated for the Postal Service before dying in 2016. The art director was Greg Breeding.
John Potvin, manager and director of preservation for the lighthouse, said he has been supporting the USPS effort for several years and worked with Koslow, as well as getting the approvals from the City of Annapolis, as the lighthouse owner.
He said the stamp has been seven years in the making.
“The lighthouse has special meaning to everyone in Annapolis and we are very excited,” Potvin said Sunday. “This is something everyone is familiar with and everyone should be proud that it was chosen to be one of five stamps.”
In the stamp collecting world, a ceremony on the “first day of issue” is held to mark the day when the Postal Service officially issues a stamp and puts it on sale to the general public for use. In the past, when there have been sets of stamps issued at one time, the postal service often had held official national FDOI ceremonies at multiple locations, representing the geographic focus of each stamp in the set.
For this set, the USPS decided to focus on having one national ceremony on Aug. 6 at the Twin Lights Station in New Jersey, just across from the southern tip of downtown Manhattan.
Potvin lives close enough to the Annapolis lighthouse that he sees it every morning and to him, it means “maintaining and restoring it so my grandchildren and great children will be around to see it.”
Potvin is planning a ceremony at the Annapolis City Dock on National Lighthouse Day, at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.
The lighthouse, the last of its kind still standing out on the Chesapeake, is an iconic sight for the region and is a frequent subject for painters, photographers and makers of souvenirs. It was built in 1875. Thanks to fundraising the light has at least another 40 years, Potvin said.
After raising $430,000 two years ago, they were able to complete work replacing all 12 steel beams and 23 out of 24 tie-rods, which connect the beams. Potvin said those steel beams had last been replaced in the 1980s before the U.S. Coast Guard made the light fully automated.
Potvin said the preservation started din 2004 and was completed last year, with all the work has been done by volunteer labor and materials.
“I am very proud that we accomplished so much in the last 15 years,” he added
It’s not the first time the lighthouse has gotten national recognition.
In 2020, singer Jimmy Buffett performed two songs at the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse for a new music video series following the singer on his voyage from Long Island, New York, to the Bahamas.
The Annapolis landmark caught the “Margaritaville” singer’s eye and he took his crew out on the Chesapeake Bay for a perfect sunrise backdrop.
Public tours of the lighthouse were all canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have currently started back up. Potvin said they are all booked up for June and July.
“All the people that take the tour are helping support the mission of the lighthouse, to educate and show people what it was like and maintain the structure,” Potvin said. “We are very happy people that take the tour that helps with the restoration as well.”