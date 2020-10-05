Collins hate crime law goes into effect; Bowie State, University of Maryland announce social justice alliance

A state law named for 1st Lt. Richard Collins III went into effect Oct. 1 that allows prosecutors to pursue hate crime charges for acts motivated “in part” by hate, something that played a role in the trial for the Bowie State student’s murder in May 2017.
His parents lobbied for the bill in Annapolis along with Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
The hate crime charged against the man found guilty of murdering Collins was dropped because prosecutors couldn’t prove hate was the sole reason the 23-year-old Bowie State student was targeted in May of 2017, days after commissioning into the Army and days before he was set to graduate from college.
“It is important to us that this law serves as a model for other laws across the country and other states, so that we can truly fulfill the purpose of this nation to become a more perfect union,” Richard Collins Jr. said Thursday.
His parents, Dawn and Richard Collins Jr., spoke at a virtual event Thursday celebrating the enactment of the legislation and announcing a new partnership in honor of 1st Lt. Richard Collins III between the University of Maryland, College Park, and Bowie State University.
The schools will host an annual symposium about social justice, hold biannual seminars for students and will work with a team of faculty members to weave social justice into every discipline on campus, and work with student-led groups. UMD Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Georgina Dodge and BSU associate professor Kimetta Hairston will serve as coordinators.
“The alliance is devoted to leading the charge in eradicating the ideology of intolerance," Hairston said in a statement.
Dodge said they also hope to eventually launch events that the whole community can participate in.
“Today we recognize that two institutions within the University System of Maryland, which are separated geographically by only a few miles, will join together in partnership to battle societal injustice," she said. “This is a fight in which we must all participate.”
Dawn Collins said she hopes the partnership can be replicated around the country as well.
“Rick and I are hoping and believing that this will be a model that would be taken across the country for a predominantly white institution along with a historically Black institution coming together and speaking about the ills associated with social justice,” she said.
UMD President Darryll Pines said the school will announce details about a physical memorial to Collins on campus in the coming months.
A sentencing hearing for the man guilty of murdering Collins, Sean Urbanski of Severna Park, has been scheduled for Nov. 6.