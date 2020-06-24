Bowie Town Center Sears redevelopment discussion pushed to late July

The owners of the property beneath the now-shuttered Sears department store at the Bowie Town Center are redeveloping it for retail and residential use, and are asking to amend the development plan for that area to allow for as many as 800 new apartments.
Seritage SRC Finance, LLC is seeking an amendment of the basic plan for the Bowie Town Center major activity zone, which dictates the allowed density of residential and commercial space over 274 acres.
Right now residential development in that area is limited to 1,005 apartments and 415 townhouses, and all but 102 apartments and 28 townhouses have been built. The cap of 1,420 townhouses and apartments was set in 1988.
Attorney Robert Antonetti said Seritage is looking to set a new ceiling that would allow for up to 800 new living units to be built on the 10.8 acres it owns. The overall cap for the 274-acre Bowie Town Center zone would go from 1,420 residences to 2,090. The ability to build 670 additional units plus the 130 already approved would allow Seritage to build 800 units total.
The plan amendment was to be considered by the Bowie Advisory Planning Board on June 23, but the board approved Seritage’s request to move the meeting to July 28. The City Council would have considered the amendment next, and that meeting has now been pushed to Aug. 3.
The City of Bowie advises the county on development, but the decision on the amendment will ultimately be made by the County County sitting as the District Council.