Prince George’s wary as cases increase, but no new restrictions or rollbacks right now

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is urging residents to request mail-in ballots now and will invest $2 million to address a drop in child care availability caused by the pandemic, as county officials keep an eye on an increase in hospitalizations and new cases of coronavirus.
County Health Officer Ernest Carter said they have been seeing the number of new COVID cases in the county increase since July 4.
“We’re getting close to seeing a thousand new cases each week,” he said. “The last time we had a thousand new cases a week was almost two months ago.”
Hospitalizations are also up, but there is still sufficient capacity for more patients, Carter said.
Alsobrooks said they are not rolling back reopenings, and they are not announcing new restrictions. They are, however, asking the public to remain vigilant about maintaining six feet of distance from people who don’t live in your house, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently.
Family gatherings and house parties have been a major source of transmission, she said, with 44% of new patients reporting they went to a family gathering and another 23% reporting they went to a house party. Gatherings are limited to 100 people, with social distancing and face coverings required.
“Anyone who violates this order, and this includes the owners of the property, any promoters who host the party and anyone who attends the party, will be subject to being charged with a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine,” she said. “So we are very serious.”
Before then pandemic there were 1,100 child care providers in Prince George’s County, Alsobrooks said in a press conference Thursday. Now there are 635, and there has been a matching decline in enrollment capacity. Alsobrooks said she would reallocate $2 million in funding the county received through the federal CARES Act to support child care providers, and subsequently families and children.
Alsobrooks said she is also urging Gov. Larry Hogan to change his approach to the November election. She said right now the plan is to send mail-in ballot applications to Marylanders, who would need to submit the request and then would get another mailing with the actual ballot, which they would submit to vote.
“Just mail the ballot,” she said.
She said the county uses 3,500 volunteers on Election Day, something they won’t be able to do mid-pandemic. She said she is also asking the state to expand the number of early voting centers in Prince George’s County to 15, and said she would like those 15 locations to also serve as polling places Nov. 3.
She said residents do not need to wait for the state to mail them a request form to request a mail-in ballot, and encouraged them to request a mail-in ballot as she pursues change with the state.
“Request your ballot be mailed to you,” she said. “Go ahead and ask for it.”
People with state-issued IDs can request a mail-in ballot online at the Maryland Board of Elections website. The form can also be downloaded, filled out and mailed or turned into the Prince George’s County Board of Elections.
The Prince George’s Forward Task Force will meet again Aug. 5, she said, and the virtual meeting is open to the public. The group is providing policy recommendations to improve the economy, education, health and safety within the county, and has a dedicated web page, www.princegeorgesforward.com.
The group is co-chaired by recently retired Prince George’s Community College President Charlene Dukes and Pepco Holdings CEO David Velazquez, and subcommittees are chaired by United Way of the National Capital Area President Rosie Allen-Herring, Thomas Graham of TH Graham and Associates, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, incoming University of Maryland College Park President Daryll Pines and Chief Medical Officer for University of Maryland Capital Region Health, Joseph Wright.