Prince George’s executive says county on track for first phase of reopening by June 1, with modifications

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday that Prince George’s will be ready to start reopening by June 1 if downward trends in positive test results, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continue.
County officials released a statement saying COVID-19 hospitalizations hit their peak in Prince George’s May 3-9, with an average of 244 patients in county hospitals per day. The average May 10-16 was 208 patients, and this week hospitals are averaging 184 patients, as of Thursday.
Deaths have also been on the decline, with 72 the week of April 19, 66 the week of May 3 and a preliminary count of 59 the week of May 10, officials wrote. COVID-19 has been the leading cause of death in Prince George’s County since April and remains so, even more than heart disease and cancer.
Of the tests collected last week, 28% showed positive results for the virus, a decrease from a high of 41% the week of April 19.
“While the data has improved, we are not out of the woods yet. I urge all Prince Georgians to exercise caution, use good judgment and observe the Stay-at-Home Order this holiday weekend so that we can stay on track to begin reopening by our target date,” she said in the media release.
Alsobrooks will provide more details about reopening in the coming days, officials wrote.