New filing details discrimination against Prince George’s black and brown police officers suing their department

Former members of the Prince George’s County police and their legal teams announced a new filing Thursday in their ongoing lawsuit against the department, saying it highlights the scope of disproportionate punishment black and brown officers face within the organization.
During a Zoom news conference call, former employees spoke about what they saw as injustices within the department serving Maryland’s black-majority county. Those officers and a report by former Los Angeles County assistant sheriff claim the department and Chief Henry Stawinski disproportionally punish black officers who speak up for minority community members.
“This fact-finding report only reaffirms what many of us have personally witnessed and experienced and continue to suffer from at the hands of Chief Stawinski. Our hope is that this report will be the catalyst for the much-needed change,” retired Cpt. Joe Perez, president of the Hispanic National Law Enforcement Association, said in a prepared statement.
In December 2018, about a dozen former and current police officers sued the department in federal court for discrimination with the aid of the Perez’ organization and the United Black Police Officer’s Association. The groups also had support from the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs and the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland. No trial date has been set..
“Let the facts speak for themselves,” Perez said. “If you think this does not affect your life, take a minute to read about what happens to community concerns and citizen complaints. Spoiler alert: nothing. No investigation is conducted. No thought is given to the mistreatment of the citizens of Prince George’s County.”
The police department referred all comments to County Executive’s Angela Alsobrooks’ office. That office did not respond to a request for comment. The county has denied the allegations in court filings. An attempted to get the lawsuit dismissed failed.
The report released Thursday details more than two dozen instances where white officers engaged in racist conduct, including the use of racial epithets, offensive images and derogatory language. Most of the officers received minimal or no discipline, according to the report.
The report also describes five instances in which the department received complaints from prominent civic leaders about racist behavior by white officers. Those officers were not disciplined, according to the report.
Racial profiling complaints have not led to discipline, the report found, and black or brown officers are significantly more likely to have internal disciplinary charges sustained against then as white officers and are several times as likely to be terminated. Some officers were subjected to retaliation after reporting the conduct of white officers, according to the report.
“Overall the report today proves that there are ingrained widespread patterns of discrimination and racism that permeate the entire department, that include failure to investigate racist conduct, retaliation against officers of color speaking out about conduct of white officers,” said Joanna Wasik, legal counsel with Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs.
“Also an analysis of PGPD disciplinary files show that white officers often get lenient punishments and officers of color are disciplined more harshly for the same conduct.”
One officer who worked in internal affairs released a statement saying she witnessed while working for the department.
“When I worked in Internal Affairs, I saw that black officers with minor infractions were disciplined more harshly than white officers with serious offenses,” said Lt. Sonya Zollicoffer, second vice president of the United Black Police Officers Association. “The community doesn’t trust us because there’s never been transparency. I’m concerned about the point between the blue line and the blue lie. We need the blue truth.”
Deborah Jeon, legal director of ACLU of Maryland, released a statement saying that even Prince George’s County status as a majority-black county doesn’t protect it from police brutality.
“Given the pandemic of police terror happening across the nation, the fact that Black and Brown officers also face retaliation by white leadership in a majority Black county for raising concern about police misconduct against community members speaks to how deep and destructive white supremacy is within law enforcement,” Jeon said in the statement.