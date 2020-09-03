Metrics show Prince George’s isn’t ready to fully reopen, county officials say

Prince George’s County will remain in a more restrictive phase of reopening, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday, as 13 ZIP codes still have coronavirus positivity rates above 5%.
Officials are also wary of the upcoming Labor Day weekend holiday and people attending friend or family gatherings. They saw a spike in cases after the July 4th weekend, which Alsobrooks said they are still working to recover from.
“The large gatherings, God willing, we will host those next summer,” she said. “But as far as this summer and this Labor Day is concerned, it’s not yet safe to do that.”
Health Officer Ernest Carter encouraged residents to maintain six feet of distance, wear a mask, and to continue washing their hands regularly. He also warned about the spike seen after July 4.
“If we’re not smart about our personal gatherings this weekend, we might as well buckle up for another big surge,” he said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan authorized the state to move into the less-restrictive third phase of reopening, which allowed movie theaters and live entertainment venues to reopen with 50% capacity.
Alsobrooks said while Prince George’s numbers are continuing to improve, it isn’t safe for the county to enter Stage Three yet. She said the county is seeing 11.4 new cases per 100,000 people daily, compared the the statewide rate of 8.7 per 100,000.
“We do not want another curve to overcome that puts our residents at high risk,” Carter said. “We’ve already done that twice now and each time it took us months to get to a flattening.”
Prince George’s County has had more COVID-19 cases than any other jurisdiction in Maryland, 26,500, which is about a quarter of the state’s confirmed cases.
Alsobrooks said they will continue working with the health department to monitor data and determine when it will be safe to enter Stage Three in Prince George’s.